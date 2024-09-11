Space Marine 2 most successful Steam launch for Warhammer 40K series

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has got off to a strong start on Steam. In fact, it has become the most played Warhammer game in terms of peak concurrent player numbers on Valve's platform.

At the time of writing, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has an all-time Steam peak of 225,690 players. In comparison, Total War: Warhammer 3 has an all-time peak of 166,754.

Total War: Warhammer 3, which was released back in 2022, once held the record for all-time peak player numbers for a Warhammer game. It now sits in second place. 2016's Total War: Warhammer, meanwhile, has a concurrent player peak of 113,019.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released earlier this week on PC, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. We called its campaign a "spectacular and mostly thrilling follow-up to the original" in Eurogamer's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review, awarding it three out of five stars.

Digital Foundry has also taken a look at the latest Warhammer release. While Tom Morgan felt Space Marine 2 "impresses" on Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S consoles, it "flags" a bit on PlayStation 5. The team additionally called it a "technologically ambitious sequel that can look stunning" on PC.

Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

Elsewhere in the news and in case you missed it, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 publisher Focus Entertainment recently clarified players do not need to link their Steam account to Epic Games in order to play.