Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer battling full game leak, months before launch

Two months before its official launch date, footage from a fully-playable version of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is being uploaded to YouTube.

The videos reportedly come from a pre-release developer build of the game, which fans on reddit say is now circulating on a popular torrent website. Several of these videos have already been pulled from YouTube by Saber Interactive copyright claims, but yet more are being uploaded.

Worse, perhaps, numerous people appear to have been able to download and play the game's leaked version, which reportedly includes the full campaign in a fairly polished state.

Gameplay videos seen by Eurogamer include footage of the game's missions and hub, as well as story spoilers.

Eurogamer has contacted publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Entertainment for their response to the leak and more information on how it's happened.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was once set for launch last "winter", but received a substantial delay in November last year. The game will now launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 9th September.

Late last month, Saber Interactive cancelled Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's public beta test to spend more time preparing "for the full launch" in September.

"Space Marine 2 is almost ready," Saber said via an update posted to Steam. "We are now entirely focused on optimisation, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on 9th September. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release."