Here are a few snippets of new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay

Space Marine 2 has a new video that shows snippets of gameplay and offers a better look at the Tyranids.

Saber Interactive's hotly-anticipated (by me) sequel sees Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus stomp and shoot and generally smash to bits the xenos scum.

The video, below, shows more of this in action. I think it looks promising - you can see Saber's work on World War Z and its zombie swarm tech brought to bear here with the Tyranids.

As for Titus, he looks as stompy as you'd hope for, and there's room for shooting the Tyranids as they swarm on his position.

According to the press release that accompanies the release of this new video, Space Marine 2 is "soon to be released" on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. But it is still without a release date.