Here are a few snippets of new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay

Xenos spotted.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Space Marine 2 has a new video that shows snippets of gameplay and offers a better look at the Tyranids.

Saber Interactive's hotly-anticipated (by me) sequel sees Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus stomp and shoot and generally smash to bits the xenos scum.

The video, below, shows more of this in action. I think it looks promising - you can see Saber's work on World War Z and its zombie swarm tech brought to bear here with the Tyranids.

As for Titus, he looks as stompy as you'd hope for, and there's room for shooting the Tyranids as they swarm on his position.

According to the press release that accompanies the release of this new video, Space Marine 2 is "soon to be released" on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. But it is still without a release date.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
