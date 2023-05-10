I didn't realise boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun is a sequel to 2011's Space Marine

I apologise in advance if you, dear reader, know this already: Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun is a sequel to 2011's Space Marine.

I didn't know this (I'm on the Inquisition's blacklist, apprently). I just realised this afternoon while watching the latest gameplay trailer for Auroch Digital's upcoming boomer shooter - aka old-school Doom in a Warhammer 40,000 skin.

Near the end of the video, below, we hear the player character, an Ultramarine Sternguard Veteran hell bent on ripping the forces of Chaos to shreds, declare through his vox: "I will finish the work Captain Titus started."

That's Captain Titus from 2011's much-loved action game Space Marine!

It turns out Boltgun, like Space Marine, is set on Adeptus Mechanicus Forge World Graia. Apparently the silly old Ad Mech are running experiments that have - shock horror! - blown up in their face and spawned a Chaos invasion. Whoops!

Step forward, or stomp forward, perhaps, Ultramarines veteran Malum Caedo, voiced by Rahul Kohli. Caedo battles to contain the Chaos horde while giving praise to Captain Titus' exploits on Graia.

My question is this: does Boltgun narratively act as a bridge between Space Marine and the upcoming Space Marine 2, which is set to star Titus once again? I wasn't interested in Boltgun's story - I didn't expect it to have much of a story at all - but if it teases the events of Space Marine 2 in some way, it has my attention.