Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay reveal makes the Emperor proud

With a boom of a blessed bolter came gameplay of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 during The Game Awards last night, and while the heretical Eurogamer news team shrugged their shoulders, this loyal servant of the Emperor can confidently declare MUCH HYPE.

Saber Interactive's hotly-anticipated (by me) sequel shows Ultramarines Space Marine Lieutenant Titus stomp and shoot and generally smash to bits the xenos scum that is the Tyranids (they're the evil aliens, Tom).

Watch on YouTube Here's the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2022.

The setup here is pretty simple: the Tyranids are devouring worlds (nom nom) and it's up to the Ultramarines to stem the tide. Cue big battles in which one man army Titus teaches the 'nids a lesson in brutality.

Here's the official blurb:

"Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

"Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

"Heed the call of battle.

"For there is only war."

I note from publisher Focus Home Interactive's press release word of Macragge's Chosen DLC. I don't know what this is exactly, but I can tell you Macragge is the Ultramarines' homeworld and the capital of the Ultramarines' realm of Ultramar, so I imagine it will focus on the player being very special indeed.

As you probably guessed, I can't wait for this one. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches at some point in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC.