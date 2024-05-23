Warhammer 40,000 retro shooter Boltgun is getting an expansion in June

If you're a fan of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun's retro-inspired first-person shooting action - and you might well be given how positively it was received - you've got a fresh chunk of the stuff to look forward to in a few short weeks now that developer Auroch Digital and publisher Focus Entertainment have announced an expansion is coming on 18th June.

Forges of Corruption, as Boltgun's first expansion is officially known, includes a brand-new campaign spanning five new environments. Three of those have been revealed so far - the Graia Battlefields, Manufactorum, and the heretic-infested Daemonic Forge - and there's also promise of new enemies inhabiting these dangerous locales.

Ultramarines stepping forth into Forges of Corruption can expect to encounter the vicious Black Havok Legion, the Helbrute, and the Terminator with its Lighting Claw. Luckily, there's a bit of (literal) extra bang for your expansion bucks in the form of two new weapons: the Multi-Melta and Missile Launcher.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun's Forges of Corruption expansion launches for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on 18th June. It arrives alongside a new Forges of Corruption Edition - combining the base game and DLC for a "reduced" price - as well as a free update for all players.

This introduces a new Horde mode, featuring four difficulty levels and its own achievements, plus a navigation guide, bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Oh and if you haven't yet played Boltgun, it's currently on sale across all platforms, with discounts ranging from 25-40 percent.

And is it worth it? Eurogamer contributor Rick Lane was largely positive about the whole thing in his three star review. "If you want to make a big ol' mess with one excellent gun and several other decent ones," he wrote, "Boltgun satisfies this desire. A few design tweaks and a little more attention to detail would elevate it from a good shooter into a great one, but as a throwback starter course to the hotly anticipated main that is Space Marine 2, Boltgun does an acceptable job of stimulating the tastebuds."