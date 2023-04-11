Boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun brings the doom in May

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - basically old-school Doom in a Warhammer 40,000 skin - comes out on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on 23rd May.

The new trailer for Auroch Digital's upcoming shooter is below:

Boltgun sees you play a Space Marine who goes up against the hordes of Chaos. Expect all the favours of daemons, from Nurgle to Tzeentch, exploding in a shower of pixels. English actor Rahul Kohli voices the main character, Ultramarines veteran Malum Caedo.

As a Warhamer 40,000 fan, Boltgun looks like a blast. Something that'll keep me going, at least, until Space Marine 2 comes out.