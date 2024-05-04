No Rest for the Wicked's performance improvements are so good, Moon Studios has updated its recommended specs

Moon Studios has outlined the changes coming to the first patch for its early access dark fantasy action RPG, No Rest for the Wicked.

"This patch brings significant CPU and GPU performance improvements (especially when it comes to traversal and “heavy” areas), keyboard control remapping, a new mouse/keyboard control scheme, increased inventory stacks, chest inventory access at vendors / crafting, bows using stamina, earlier housing access, Quality of Life and 45+ bug fixes," the team explained in the patch notes, saying the patch "celebrates" the game's two-week anniversary.

Given the long, long list of performance improvements and optimisations, Moon Studios has now revised its recommended PC specs for the RPG, the updated version of which is available below:

Credit: Steam / Moon Studios. | Image credit: Moon Studios

Changes include optimised Prologue Outro, Ship Attack, Phalen Armada, and Sacrament Intro cinematics, "significant" optimisations to content loading and unloading in order to reduce dropped frames and improve baseline performance, and optimised enemies, "making them faster to instantiate across the board".

There's also been "various cumulative improvements to baseline CPU performance" and "added preloading for frequently used objects to further reduce performance drops during gameplay".

Head on over to the Steam page for the full, extensive list.

Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler has compared its new game No Rest for the Wicked to Lord of the Rings, stating there's plenty to come after the game's 1.0 release - so don't expect a third Ori game "any time soon".