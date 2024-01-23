Learning how to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld will help you obtain high quality, and rare, items that will make sure that you've got the best equipment for your base and for exploring the world around you.

You've probably already seen mentions of this point system in Palworld, but knowing how to get your hands on them can be a bit of a headache - especially in the early stages of the game where you've got nothing but a few instructions and instinct to go on. But don't worry, we're here to help.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld and a quick rundown on how to use them too.

How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

To get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld you need to defeat any of the bosses you come across in the game.

However, you will only be rewarded points the first time you beat them. It's likely that the first big boss you'll fight in the early stages of Palworld is the Rayne Tower Syndicate Boss near your initial spawn area.

When you defeat a Syndicate Boss, you will be rewarded with five Ancient Technology Points. They're tricky to beat, but they are the fastest way to earn a lot of points in one go.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

You can also choose to take on any of the 'big' Pals around the environment for less Ancient Tech Points or a Dungeon Boss like the Mau shown here.

They beat us to a pulp, we were not prepared... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

How to use Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Currently, there are 17 items you can obtain with Ancient Technology Points in Palworld. Head to your 'Technology' menu and then look to the right side of your screen, you should see a column solely for 'Anicent Technology'. This is where you'll see all of the Ancient items you can unlock with your points.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Remember, you can only unlock these items with Ancient Technology points and not the regular tech points.

That's it for now!