Palworld Type chart: strengths and weaknesses for every Element

Knowing the Palworld Type chart is essential for defeating opponents, because it teaches you how to take advantage of each type's strengths and how to avoid their weaknesses.

Every Pal has at least one type, referred to as Elements in Palworld, so, if you want a strong team, you need to capture Pals from each of the nine Elements. Through this you'll be able to create an adaptable team, which can easily take advantage of your enemy's weaknesses.

To help you in this quest, we've placed the Palworld Type chart below and included a list of all the strengths and weaknesses for every Element.

