Knowing how to get Sulfur in Palworld is something we recommend learning in the early hours of the game. This particular resource is used for making gunpowder for ammunition to give to your little Pals when they've been given weapons, which is why it's so useful.

As with most materials and resources in Palworld, it takes quite a bit of effort and survival knowledge to be able to get Sulfur. It's especially tricky as you need to find a specific environment type before you can even start looking for it!

Without further ado, get ready to arm your Pals, as we're going to show you how to get Sulfur in Palworld.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Sulfur in Palworld

To get Sulfur in Palworld you need to find a desert environment as this is where the Sulfur deposits are the easiest to spot. You can also find Sulfur in dungeons. So far we've only found Sulfur in Twilight Dunes at -160, -114, north west of your initial spawn point. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't desert environments elsewhere so keep an eye out as you explore.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

The Sulfur deposits look similar to normal rocks but they have a slight green/yellow coating on them that helps you to distinguish them from the others.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

How to make a High Quality Workbench and Metal Pickaxe in Palworld

You need to have a High Quality Workbench and be level 11 to make a Metal Pickaxe in Palworld. We strongly advise taking the time to make this tool as it makes it far easier and faster to get Sulfur.

First, to build a High Quality Workbench you will need to be level nine to unlock it in the Technology tree and have the following materials:

x15 Ingot

x50 Wood

x10 Nails

Once you've built your Workbench, you will need these materials to build a Metal Pickaxe:

x15 Stone

x20 Wood

x5 Ingot

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Once you have this tool, make sure you equip it to your character from your inventory and head off to the desert to get Sulfur.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Palworld help, then check out our guides that show you how to use Multiplayer, how to get Ancient Technology Points and our page telling you the best base Pals for you to collect.