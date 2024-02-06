Best base locations for farming in Palworld

The best base locations in Palworld depend on what you want your base to be. Before you set out to find an area to build on, we recommend thinking about how you want to use your base and its ideal primary function as this can determine which location you pick.

For our list here we've chosen different places in Palworld that cover a variety of needs, so our selection should give you a clear idea of what's on offer across the Palworld map and the characteristics each area has.

Without further ado, here are our picks for the best base locations in Palworld.

Best base locations in Palworld

These are our picks for the best base locations in Palworld and we've chosen a variety based on nearby resource deposits, the ease of building structures here, and how easy it is to protect it from enemies.

Remember that this list is subjective and is to give you a general view of the areas where building a base can be the most beneficial.

Twilight Dunes (-96, -120)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

This area in Twilight Dunes is a good location if you want to farm Coal with ease. Building multiple structures here can be tricky as the coal deposits are situated on a tall rock formation, but it will work if you're going for a more simple base with a single purpose in mind. However, it's this rock formation that makes it much harder for raids to be carried out successfully, so you may want to think about stashing a thing or two here as well.

We recommend learning how to survive the desert if you choose this area as the weather in Twilight Dunes can drastically change. Additionally, if you're looking for High Quality Pal Oil or for capturing your own Alpha Anubis when you're at a higher level, Twilight Dunes is the place for you.

Mossanda Forest (246, -90)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

This area is north east of Mossanda Forest fast travel point and contains several large Ore deposits. This location is a simple area to build a base at as it's quite secluded with plenty of essential materials surrounding it. There may be a few enemies around here, but they should be easy to dispatch if your Pals are above Level 19

There are no extreme weather fluctuations in this area and it's mostly flat. There are slightly raised areas that make it easy for you to see an incoming attack and there's enough space to create an efficient defense strategy to stop intruders.

Mount Obsidian (-499, -524)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

This area is south of the Mount Obsidian Midpoint fast travel statue and east of the Eternal Pyre Entrance fast travel point. We recommend taking a Fire-type Flying Mount with you such as Vanwyrm to get around quickly and safely. We do recommend this one as a secondary base location as other essential materials, such as Paldium Fragments and Wood are harder to find here.

If you're looking for a place to build a base for Sulfur Farming then this is the one for you. Mount Obsidian can get hot, but if you've got Heat Resistant armor or a Fire-type Pal at your side then the heat won't really be an issue.

This area is mostly flat which makes it easier to lay out several structures for your base. The only thing worth noting is that there will be some Level 35+ Pals hanging around that you'll need to deal with, so maybe use this as a late-game build area.

Sealed Realm of the Swift (314, -16)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Don't panic, we're not talking about going into the Realm itself - we're talking about an area very close to it. This location is south east of Sealed Realm of the Swift fast travel point and the Alpha Verdash boss battle area.

The area is slightly more challenging in terms of placing structures as it's split by a body of water, but there are no weather fluctuations to contend with. There are plenty of essential resources in the surrounding woodlands and there's even a cluster of Ore deposits on one of the banks.

Also, the location is at the top of a rather tall hill all the way around making it easier to spot incoming raid attacks and can make for a rather picturesque home at sunrise.

Mount Obsidian (-537, -477)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Another one for Mount Obsidian! This time, if you're looking for somewhere to farm Ore in a large and flat area that's at a lower risk of being raided, then this is the place for you. However, we recommend using this one as a secondary base location as other materials are rare around here if you want to focus on things other than Ore.

The area around Mount Obsidian is, as always, extremely hot so you will need a Fire-type Pal in your team or Heat Resistant armor to be able to survive here but the multiple Ore deposits are worth it. If you place your Palbox strategically, your base can include most of the Ore spawns here. Also, the fact that the area is mainly flat means it's quite simple to place structures down.

Astral Mountains (-202, 253)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

This location is east of Pristine Snowfield and south west of Unthawable Lake but you must be prepared for extreme cold if you go here. You can counter the weather by having a Fire-type Pal at your side and by building Heaters at your base once you've established it.

It might be cold, but this is the best location we've found if you want to farm Pure Quartz. Also, Astral Mountains is home to several high-Level Pals and other useful materials, so braving the cold air to establish a base there is highly worth doing.

However, there is usually a Level 30 or above Pal here that you'll need to get rid of to build your base safely.

That's it for now, we will update this page as we discover more useful areas! If you're looking for more Palworld content, check out our pages showing you how to play multiplayer and how to create a dedicated Steam server. If it's materials you need, look at our Pal Fluids and Leather page to learn more.