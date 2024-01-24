How to survive the desert in Palworld
Beat the heat and survive chilly desert nights with these items!
Learning how to survive the desert in Palworld will allow you to explore more areas in the world without being obliterated by an unforgiving enemy - the weather. There are quite a few important resources and Pals that can be found in the desert, so there's no avoiding it.
Currently, we've only found one method for beating the dramatic fluctations of the weather in the desert in Palworld. It does require a bit of effort and crafting (of course) but it's worth it to not become a human icicle or flambé.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to survive the desert in Palworld. We're also going to show you how to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits.
How to survive the desert in Palworld
To survive the desert in Palworld you need to prepare for both extreme heat and extreme cold. During the day, the desert experiences high temperatures that will quickly deplete your health and at night, it experiences the same but with cold temperatures.
The easiest way to survive the desert in Palworld is to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits, then equipping the appropriate one before the time of day changes.
For example, you can wear the Tropical Outfit during the day to beat the heat. At night, you can wear the Pelt Armor to protect you from the cold.
You can keep an eye on the time of day and current temperature by looking at the bottom left corner of your screen as highlighted in the image below:
As soon as the dial gets close to the next time of day, get ready to switch your outfits out.
How to make Heat Resistant Outfits in Palworld
Here is a list of some of the Heat Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.
|Outfit Name
|Crafting Recipe
|Unlock Level
|Tropical Outfit
|
|9
|Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
|
|16
|Heat Resistant Metal Armor
|
|25
|Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|
|40
|Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|
|48
How to make Cold Resistant Outfits in Palworld
Here is a list of some of the Cold Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.
Note: If you use the Cloth Outfit you will need to have a Torch or a Campfire to stay warm throughout the night. This outfit works if you're planning a quick excursion to get materials, but we do recommend investing in a higher quality outfit as soon as you can.
|Outfit Name
|Crafting Recipe
|Unlock Level
|Cloth Outfit
|
|4
|Pelt Armor
|
|12
|Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
|
|18
|Cold Resistant Metal Armor
|
|27
|Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
|
|41
|Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor
|
|50
That's it for now! If you are thinking of venturing into the desert, check out our pages showing you how to get Coal and how to get Sulfur as these are two resources that you can easily find in this environment. Also, check out our Pal Type Chart or our Pal List to learn more about the cute creatures you will encounter.