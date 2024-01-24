If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to survive the desert in Palworld

Beat the heat and survive chilly desert nights with these items!

palworld character holding bow wearing tropical outfit in desert
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Learning how to survive the desert in Palworld will allow you to explore more areas in the world without being obliterated by an unforgiving enemy - the weather. There are quite a few important resources and Pals that can be found in the desert, so there's no avoiding it.

Currently, we've only found one method for beating the dramatic fluctations of the weather in the desert in Palworld. It does require a bit of effort and crafting (of course) but it's worth it to not become a human icicle or flambé.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to survive the desert in Palworld. We're also going to show you how to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits.

On this page:

How to survive the desert in Palworld

To survive the desert in Palworld you need to prepare for both extreme heat and extreme cold. During the day, the desert experiences high temperatures that will quickly deplete your health and at night, it experiences the same but with cold temperatures.

The easiest way to survive the desert in Palworld is to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits, then equipping the appropriate one before the time of day changes.

palworld character in desert being damaged by cold
My character wasn't wearing the right outfit and had a chilly death... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

For example, you can wear the Tropical Outfit during the day to beat the heat. At night, you can wear the Pelt Armor to protect you from the cold.

You can keep an eye on the time of day and current temperature by looking at the bottom left corner of your screen as highlighted in the image below:

palworld temperature and time of day monitors
We were almost halfway through the day here! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

As soon as the dial gets close to the next time of day, get ready to switch your outfits out.

How to make Heat Resistant Outfits in Palworld

Here is a list of some of the Heat Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.

Outfit Name Crafting Recipe Unlock Level
Tropical Outfit
  • x3 Cloth
  • x2 Flame Organ
 9
Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
  • x15 Leather
  • x5 Flame Organ
 16
Heat Resistant Metal Armor
  • x40 Ingot
  • x13 Leather
  • x8 Cloth
  • x8 Flame Organ
 25
Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
  • x40 Refined Ingot
  • x20 Leather
  • x3 High Quality Cloth
  • x12 Flame Organ
 40
Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor
  • x30 Pal Metal Ingot
  • x30 Leather
  • x6 High Quality Cloth
  • x16 Flame Organ
 48
palworld, pink haired character holding flame torch while wearing tropical outfit
Rocking one Tropical Outfit. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

How to make Cold Resistant Outfits in Palworld

Here is a list of some of the Cold Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.

Note: If you use the Cloth Outfit you will need to have a Torch or a Campfire to stay warm throughout the night. This outfit works if you're planning a quick excursion to get materials, but we do recommend investing in a higher quality outfit as soon as you can.

Outfit Name Crafting Recipe Unlock Level
Cloth Outfit
  • x2 Cloth
 4
Pelt Armor
  • x10 Leather
 12
Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
  • x15 Leather
  • x4 Ice Organ
 18
Cold Resistant Metal Armor
  • x40 Ingot
  • x13 Leather
  • x8 Cloth
  • x8 Ice Organ
 27
Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
  • x40 Ingot
  • x20 Leather
  • x3 High Quality Cloth
  • x12 Ice Organ
 41
Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor
  • x30 Pal Metal Ingot
  • x30 Leather
  • x6 High Quality Cloth
  • x16 Ice Organ
 50
palworld character holding torch wearing cloth armor in desert
The Cloth Outfit needs a bit of extra help at night. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

That's it for now! If you are thinking of venturing into the desert, check out our pages showing you how to get Coal and how to get Sulfur as these are two resources that you can easily find in this environment. Also, check out our Pal Type Chart or our Pal List to learn more about the cute creatures you will encounter.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Palworld

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC Pocketpair RPG Shooter Xbox Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments