Learning how to survive the desert in Palworld will allow you to explore more areas in the world without being obliterated by an unforgiving enemy - the weather. There are quite a few important resources and Pals that can be found in the desert, so there's no avoiding it.

Currently, we've only found one method for beating the dramatic fluctations of the weather in the desert in Palworld. It does require a bit of effort and crafting (of course) but it's worth it to not become a human icicle or flambé.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to survive the desert in Palworld. We're also going to show you how to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits.

How to survive the desert in Palworld

To survive the desert in Palworld you need to prepare for both extreme heat and extreme cold. During the day, the desert experiences high temperatures that will quickly deplete your health and at night, it experiences the same but with cold temperatures.

The easiest way to survive the desert in Palworld is to make heat resistant and cold resistant outfits, then equipping the appropriate one before the time of day changes.

My character wasn't wearing the right outfit and had a chilly death... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

For example, you can wear the Tropical Outfit during the day to beat the heat. At night, you can wear the Pelt Armor to protect you from the cold.

You can keep an eye on the time of day and current temperature by looking at the bottom left corner of your screen as highlighted in the image below:

We were almost halfway through the day here! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

As soon as the dial gets close to the next time of day, get ready to switch your outfits out.

How to make Heat Resistant Outfits in Palworld

Here is a list of some of the Heat Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.

Outfit Name Crafting Recipe Unlock Level Tropical Outfit x3 Cloth

x2 Flame Organ 9 Heat Resistant Pelt Armor x15 Leather

x5 Flame Organ 16 Heat Resistant Metal Armor x40 Ingot

x13 Leather

x8 Cloth

x8 Flame Organ 25 Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor x40 Refined Ingot

x20 Leather

x3 High Quality Cloth

x12 Flame Organ 40 Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor x30 Pal Metal Ingot

x30 Leather

x6 High Quality Cloth

x16 Flame Organ 48

Rocking one Tropical Outfit. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

How to make Cold Resistant Outfits in Palworld

Here is a list of some of the Cold Resistant outfits in Palworld, including the level you need to be to unlock them and the materials needed to make them.

Note: If you use the Cloth Outfit you will need to have a Torch or a Campfire to stay warm throughout the night. This outfit works if you're planning a quick excursion to get materials, but we do recommend investing in a higher quality outfit as soon as you can.

Outfit Name Crafting Recipe Unlock Level Cloth Outfit x2 Cloth 4 Pelt Armor x10 Leather 12 Cold Resistant Pelt Armor x15 Leather

x4 Ice Organ 18 Cold Resistant Metal Armor x40 Ingot

x13 Leather

x8 Cloth

x8 Ice Organ 27 Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor x40 Ingot

x20 Leather

x3 High Quality Cloth

x12 Ice Organ 41 Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor x30 Pal Metal Ingot

x30 Leather

x6 High Quality Cloth

x16 Ice Organ 50

The Cloth Outfit needs a bit of extra help at night. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

That's it for now! If you are thinking of venturing into the desert, check out our pages showing you how to get Coal and how to get Sulfur as these are two resources that you can easily find in this environment. Also, check out our Pal Type Chart or our Pal List to learn more about the cute creatures you will encounter.