Knowing how to get Leather in Palworld will help you build a multitude of items that will help you in your adventures, including ones that will help you mount some of your Pals!

As with most things in Palworld, you will need to be a bit ruthless and whack-happy to get your hands on this coveted and useful material.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Leather in Palworld.

How to get Leather in Palworld

To get Leather in Palworld you need to defeat or capture a specific set of Pals. In the early stages of the game, we recommend battling Foxparks or Nitewing's as they are the easiest ones to come by in the beginning.

No matter which Pal you choose to attack the same fact remains - you need to beat the creature to a pulp until it's knocked out or you capture it to collect Leather.

All Pals that drop Leather in Palworld

Now, it's tricky as there isn't one single type of Pal to look out for if you want some Leather. So far, we've gathered this material from Water Types, Neutral Types and even Fire Types - but from specific creatures from each one.

Here are some of the Pals that will give you Leather:

Nitewing

Fuddler

Vixy

Fuack

Foxparks

Eikthyrdeer

