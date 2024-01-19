How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld
The best way to gather this useful material.
Knowing how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld will ultimately help you build a better base and even build a couple of items that will benefit your Pals in the long run. You will, however, need to seek out a specific type of Pal to be able to gather this resource.
In Palworld you can use a variety of materials and resources to build new items for your base or Pal friends. These materials can be gathered by foraging while exploring the land, befriending or capturing Pals and by ocassionally knocking a few of them out.
Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld and some of the crafting recipes you can make with them.
How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld
To get Pal Fluids in Palworld you need to capture or defeat a Water Type Pal. We found quite a few of on the small island to the south west of where you spawn at the very beginning.
You can tell if a Pal is a water type by looking for the little droplet icon that appears next to their name when you approach them.
To get the coveted Pal Fluids, you will need to knock the Pal out by attacking it repeatedly or capture it after beat it up enough to bring its health down enough so you can catch it. It seems that the amount of fluids you get from either method are roughly the same and you will automatically collect this material as soon as you do either of these things.
Pal Fluids crafting recipes in Palworld
Here are all of the current recipes in Palworld that use Pal Fluids:
|Item
|Materials
|Unlock Level
|Hot Spring
|
|9
|Cement
|
|19
|Water Fountain
|
|23
|Witch Cauldron
|
|32
|Tomato Plantation
|
|32
|Lettuce Plantation
|
|38
That's it for now! If you want more Palworld help, then check out our guides showing you how to fast travel and how to get Paldium Fragments.