If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

The best way to gather this useful material.

Palworld Celaray in Paldex menu
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on

Knowing how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld will ultimately help you build a better base and even build a couple of items that will benefit your Pals in the long run. You will, however, need to seek out a specific type of Pal to be able to gather this resource.

In Palworld you can use a variety of materials and resources to build new items for your base or Pal friends. These materials can be gathered by foraging while exploring the land, befriending or capturing Pals and by ocassionally knocking a few of them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld and some of the crafting recipes you can make with them.

On this page:

How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

To get Pal Fluids in Palworld you need to capture or defeat a Water Type Pal. We found quite a few of on the small island to the south west of where you spawn at the very beginning.

You can tell if a Pal is a water type by looking for the little droplet icon that appears next to their name when you approach them.

A person with pink hair is holding a wooden bat while facing a pengullet.
This Pengullet is an Ice and Water type. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

To get the coveted Pal Fluids, you will need to knock the Pal out by attacking it repeatedly or capture it after beat it up enough to bring its health down enough so you can catch it. It seems that the amount of fluids you get from either method are roughly the same and you will automatically collect this material as soon as you do either of these things.

A person with pink hair is holding a wooden bat while facing an unconcious pengullet.
I'm sorry... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Pal Fluids crafting recipes in Palworld

Here are all of the current recipes in Palworld that use Pal Fluids:

Item Materials Unlock Level
Hot Spring 9
Cement
  • x15 Stone
  • x1 Bone
  • x1 Pal Fluids
 19
Water Fountain
  • x100 Ingot
  • x200 Stone
  • x20 Pal Fluids
 23
Witch Cauldron
  • x50 Ingot
  • x50 Stone
  • x15 Pal Fluids
  • x15 High Quality Pal Oil
 32
Tomato Plantation
  • x3 Tomato Seeds
  • x70 Wood
  • x50 Stone
  • x5 Pal Fluids
 32
Lettuce Plantation
  • x3 Lettuce Seeds
  • x100 Wood
  • x70 Stone
  • x10 Pal Fluids
 38
A person with pink hair is holding a wooden bat while whacking a Teafant.
This Teafant was promptly caught and pampered after this, I felt bad. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

That's it for now! If you want more Palworld help, then check out our guides showing you how to fast travel and how to get Paldium Fragments.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Palworld

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Indie PC RPG Shooter Xbox Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments