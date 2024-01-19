Knowing how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld will ultimately help you build a better base and even build a couple of items that will benefit your Pals in the long run. You will, however, need to seek out a specific type of Pal to be able to gather this resource.

In Palworld you can use a variety of materials and resources to build new items for your base or Pal friends. These materials can be gathered by foraging while exploring the land, befriending or capturing Pals and by ocassionally knocking a few of them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Pal Fluids in Palworld and some of the crafting recipes you can make with them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

To get Pal Fluids in Palworld you need to capture or defeat a Water Type Pal. We found quite a few of on the small island to the south west of where you spawn at the very beginning.

You can tell if a Pal is a water type by looking for the little droplet icon that appears next to their name when you approach them.

This Pengullet is an Ice and Water type. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

To get the coveted Pal Fluids, you will need to knock the Pal out by attacking it repeatedly or capture it after beat it up enough to bring its health down enough so you can catch it. It seems that the amount of fluids you get from either method are roughly the same and you will automatically collect this material as soon as you do either of these things.

I'm sorry... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Pal Fluids crafting recipes in Palworld

Here are all of the current recipes in Palworld that use Pal Fluids:

Item Materials Unlock Level Hot Spring x30 Wood

x15 Stone

x10 Paldium Fragments

x10 Pal Fluids 9 Cement x15 Stone

x1 Bone

x1 Pal Fluids 19 Water Fountain x100 Ingot

x200 Stone

x20 Pal Fluids 23 Witch Cauldron x50 Ingot

x50 Stone

x15 Pal Fluids

x15 High Quality Pal Oil 32 Tomato Plantation x3 Tomato Seeds

x70 Wood

x50 Stone

x5 Pal Fluids 32 Lettuce Plantation x3 Lettuce Seeds

x100 Wood

x70 Stone

x10 Pal Fluids 38

This Teafant was promptly caught and pampered after this, I felt bad. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

That's it for now! If you want more Palworld help, then check out our guides showing you how to fast travel and how to get Paldium Fragments.