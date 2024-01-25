High Quality Pal Oil is one of the many resources you can gather throughout Palworld.

High Quality Pal Oil is especially useful, because you'll need it to craft Polymer. This new resource can then be used to craft a range of other useful items in Palworld, which will assist in both building your base and adventuring out into the wilderness.

Below we'll teach you how to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld or, if you have the money, where to buy High Quality Pal Oil.

How to get High Quality Pal Oil in Palworld High Quality Pal Oil is one of the many resources you can gather by defeating Pals in Palworld. The following Pals can all drop High Quality Pal Oil: Digitoise

Dumud

Elpidran

Flambelle

Grintale

Mammorest

Quivern

Relaxaurus

Woolipop If you're a low level player, then it's important to note that many of the Pals listed above are Level 12+ or higher and some live in locations where you'll need specific equipment to survive. You may find yourself travelling quite far to find them... The Dumud we found, for example, were Level 17 and Level 18. They also lived in a desert to the north-west of the starting area, so we had to change our clothing to survive. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair For this reason, we recommend focusing on Woolipop if you're in need of High Quality Pal Oil. Woolipop can be found east of the starting area in Bamboo Groves and, while they can be Level 14+, Woolipop's are Neutral-type Pals. This means they have no advantage over the other types, but are weak to Dark-type attacks - a useful quality considering Dark-type Pals can easily be found at night in the opening areas of Palworld. Handily, they can also spawn near a Fast Travel point entitled Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster. If you're low level, we still recommend bringing along a good amount of food, medicine and using a bow so you can attack the Woolipops from a distance. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair The rough location of Woolipop in the Bamboo Groves of Palworld.