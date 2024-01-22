Paldeck List: All Pals in Palworld

One of the main goals of Palworld is to catch every Pal and complete your Paldeck. According to the developer Pocketpair, there are 113 Pals to catch in Early Access.

The Pals in Palworld are small, cuddly, but sometimes also unfriendly foes. They can fight alongside you, be used as a mount or work in your base. While, as mentioned above, there are only 113 Pal in the Early Access version of Palworld, we're expecting 175 Pals in the full version.

Each Pal has one or two types (referred to as Elements in Palworld), which determine which tasks each companion is suitable for. Fire-type Pals, for example, can always light a campfire. In addition to the normal Pals, there are also variations of certain Pals that have a different element. There are also the Lucky variant and Alpha Pals, which you can encounter as a boss.

All Palworld Pals we've found so far

We have listed all the Pals from Palworld, along with their type and specialities, along with a picture of each, so you can know immediately which creatures to look out for. Where a Pal has a second form, we've highlighted this in brackets alongside them.

Lamball

Number: #001

#001 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: This sheep transforms into a fluffy shield and can roll over enemies. It uses a machine gun in battle. Helps with repairing, building, transporting and collecting. Good starter pal.

Palworld: Lamball

Cattiva

Number: #002

#002 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Can help you build and punch with its fists in battle. The Pal can also carry supplies and increase your maximum capacity.

Palworld: Cattiva

Chikipi

Number: #003

#003 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Attacks with its pointed beak. It can lay eggs, is edible, and extremely common.

Palworld: Chikipi

Lifmunk

Number: #004

#004 Element: Grass

Grass Abilities: Uses a submachine gun and becomes a living weapon that sits on your shoulder. It can mine resources, help with construction and on the assembly line.

Palworld: Lifmunk

Foxparks

Number: #005

#005 Element: Fire

Fire Abilities: This Pal transforms into a flamethrower and can generate flames for lighting and heating.

Palworld: Foxparks

Fuack

Number: #006

#006 Element: Water

Water Abilities: Body slams into enemies.

Palworld: Fuack | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Sparkit

Number: #007

#007 Element: Electric

Electric Abilities: Can keep generators running with its electricity and can boost the attacks of other Electric Pals.

Palworld: Sparkit

Tanzee

Number: #008

#008 Element: Grass

Grass Abilities: This Pal uses an AK-47 and you can equip him as the same weapon on your shoulder. The Pal is also a small hobby gardener and can help with pretty much any other small task.

Palworld: Tanzee

Pengullet

Number: #010

#010 Element: Water/Ice

Water/Ice Abilities: The Pengullet Rocket Launcher allows the Pal to use itself as a projectile. Many Pengullets can stand on top of each other to quickly transport tools upwards during construction. Is a good assembly line worker.

Palworld: Pengullet

Jolthog (Cryst)

Number: #012 (#012b)

#012 (#012b) Element: Electric (Ice)

Electric (Ice) Abilities: With one ability, the Pal transforms into an electric grenade. Jolthog can run generators with its electricity.

Palworld: Jolthog

Gumoss

Number: #013

#013 Element: Grass/Ground

Grass/Ground Abilities: While in the team, increases damage while logging.

Palworld: Gumoss | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Vixy

Number: #014

#014 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Releases a powerful pheromone that confuses opponents.

Palworld: Vixy

Hoocrates

Number: #015

#015 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: While in the team, increases attack of other Dark Pals.

Palworld: Hoocrates | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Depresso

Number: #017

#017 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: A little Pal that drinks energy drinks for short burts of high movement speed.

Palworld: Depresso

Cremis

Number: #017

#017 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Increases attack power of other Neutral Pals, and sometimes drops wool when at the Ranch.

Palworld: Cremis | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Daedream

Number: #019

#019 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: Can send other Pals to sleep. Stays by your side in battle and supports your attacks with its partner ability.

Palworld: Daedream

Rushoar

Number: #020

#020 Element: Ground

Ground Abilities: Can be ridden and while mounted increases the ability to destory boulders.

Palworld: Rushoar | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Mau (Cryst)

Number: #024 (#024b)

#024 (#024b) Element: Dark (Ice)

Dark (Ice) Abilities: Deals damage with dark energy and can summon an orb that chases enemies. Occasionally the cat will find gold coins for you.

Palworld: Mau

Direhowl

Number: #026

#026 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Can be ridden, and moves faster than most mounts.

Palworld: Direhowl | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Tocotoco

Number: #027

#027 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Has a grenade launcher that shoots exploding eggs. Fittingly, it drops gunpowder.

Palworld: Tocotoco

Flopie

Number: #028

#028 Element: Grass

Grass Abilities: This Pal flies through the air and drops exploding seeds.

Palworld: Flopie

Gobfin (Ignis)

Number: #031 (#031b)

#031 (#031b) Element: Water (Fire)

Water (Fire) Abilities: It has a water pistol with which it deals damage and also strengthens your attacks. This Pal is a good assembly line worker and can build, craft and water plants.

Palworld: Gobfin

Hangyu (Cryst)

Number: #032 (#032b)

#032 (#032b) Element: Ground (Ice)

Ground (Ice) Abilities: Can carry other Pals and break iron.

Palworld: Hangyu

Mossanda (Lux)

Number: #033 (#033b)

#033 (#033b) Element: Grass (Electric)

Grass (Electric) Abilities: You can ride this Pal. Uses two rocket launchers and don't underestimate its right hook either.

Palworld: Mossandra

Caprity

Number: #035 (#033b)

#035 (#033b) Element: Grass

Grass Abilities: Keep Caprity well fed, and it'll keep producing berries for you.

Palworld: Caprity | Image credit: PocketPair/Eurogamer

Melpaca

Number: #036

#036 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Can be ridden and can dash forwards to inflict damage on enemies.

Palworld: Melpaca

Eikthyrdeer (Terra)

Number: #037 (#037b)

#037 (#037b) Element: Neutral (Ground)

Neutral (Ground) Abilities: You can ride this Pal. It can even do double jumps. With its ability, it can fell trees incredibly effectively.

Palworld: Eikthyrdeer

Nitewing

Number: #038

#038 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: You can fly on this Pal. It can fire dangerous beams from its beak.

Palworld: Nitewing

Incineram (Nox)

Number: #040 (#040b)

#040 (#040b) Element: Fire/Dark (Dark)

Fire/Dark (Dark) Abilities: Attacks opponents with its sharp claws. Can repair or build things and drops materials.

Palworld: Incineram

Arsox

Number: #042

#042 Element: Fire

Fire Abilities: Can be ridden and keeps you warm. It can smash enemies or stones with its horns. It also has other abilities for the offensive.

Palworld: Arsox

Cawgnito

Number: #044

#044 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: It can teleport over short distances and deal damage with dark energy and can perform a quick beak attack.

Palworld: Cawgnito

Leezpunk (Ignis)

Number: #045 (#045b)

#045 (#045b) Element: Dark (Fire)

Dark (Fire) Abilities: Its sixth sense allows the Pal to track down nearby dungeons. This Pal guides other Pals in their work.

Palworld: Leezpunk

Loupmoon

Number: #046

#046 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: The Pal gets sharp claws that glow in the dark. The Pal is particularly good at crafting.

Palworld: Loupmoon

Galeclaw

Number: #047

#047 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: You can use this Pal as a glider. However, if it gets tired and can drop you.

Palworld: Galeclaw

Robinquill (Terra)

Number: #048 (#048b)

#048 (#048b) Element: Grass (Grass/Ground)

Grass (Grass/Ground) Abilities: If this Pal uses his partner ability, your critical hit point damage is increased. The Pal itself uses a small bow in battle and supports you in building.

Palworld: Robinquill

Gorirat

Number: #049

#049 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: Jumps into the air and inflicts damage on impact. It can also boost its own attacks. It is happy to help with building and crafting.

Palworld: Gorirat

Elizabee

Number: #051

#051 Element: Grass

Grass Abilities: The Queen Bee controls an endless amount of buzzing servants. She has the "Queen Bee Command" ability.

Palworld: Elizabee

Univolt

Number: #056

#056 Element: Electric

Electric Abilities: You can ride this Pal. It can also run generators with its power and drops materials.

Palworld: Univolt

Pyrin (Noct)

Number: #058

#058 Element: Fire (Fire/Dark)

Fire (Fire/Dark) Abilities: Can be used as a mount. Can attack with a spirit fire, a fire blast and a sand blast. Collects tinder and can generate flames.

Palworld: Pyrin

Rayhound

Number: #060

#060 Element: Electric

Electric Abilities: This Pal sends out shockwaves that can stun enemies and is said to rain lightning from the sky. It can use its power to run generators.

Palworld: Rayhound

Kitsun

Number: #061

#061 Element: Fire

Fire Abilities: With flame tornadoes that it can send across the battlefield, this Pal proves to be a useful fighter. Nevertheless, it is a rather timid companion.

Palworld: Kitsun

Dazzi

Number: #062

#062 Element: Electric

Electric Abilities: Thanks to his partner skill, this Pal boosts your attacks with lightning bolts.

Palworld: Dazzi

Dinossom (Lux)

Number: #064 (#064b)

#064 (#064b) Element: Grass/Dragon (Electric/Dragon)

Grass/Dragon (Electric/Dragon) Abilities: You can ride this Pal with Ride. You can also swing its tail to inflict damage.

Palworld: Dinossom

Surfent (Terra)

Number: #065 (#065b)

#065 (#065b) Element: Water (Ground)

Water (Ground) Abilities: The fastest Pal in the water and has a powerful "Aqua Blast", along with a range of other powerful water attacks.

Palworld: Surfent

Digtoise

Number: #067

#067 Element: Ground

Ground Abilities: This Pal uses its sharp drills as weapons in battle. Can break and mine stones.

Palworld: Digtoise

Lovander

Number: #069

#069 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: This Pal shoots a beam of dark energy from its chest. It can also cause stones to fly into the air and crash down on enemies.

Palworld: Lovander

Sibelyx

Number: #079

#079 Element: Ice

Ice Abilities: Can throw ice patches at opponents to damage them.

Palworld: Sibelyx

Elphidran

Number: #080

#080 Element: Dragon

Dragon Abilities: You can ride this Pal and fly across the map. It can dodge attacks wonderfully and uses its purple-coloured poisonous saliva to inflict damage.

Palworld: Elphidran

Azurobe

Number: #082

#082 Element: Water/Dragon

Water/Dragon Abilities: This Pal can recognise poison and gives your attacks additional water damage - but only while you are mounted. It can also water your plants.

Palworld: Azurobe

Relaxaurus (Lux)

Number: #085 (#085b)

#085 (#085b) Element: Dragon/Water (Dragon/Electric)

Dragon/Water (Dragon/Electric) Abilities: You can ride this dragon, and make it a living missle shooting turret.

Palworld: Relaxaurus

Broncherry (Aqua)

Number: #086 (#086b)

#086 (#086b) Element: Grass (Grass/Water)

Grass (Grass/Water) Abilities: You can ride this Pal. It deals damage by unleashing a beam from its chest.

Palworld: Broncherry

Reptyro (Cryst)

Number: #088 (#088b)

#088 (#088b) Element: Fire/Ground (Ice/Ground)

Fire/Ground (Ice/Ground) Abilities: You can ride this Pal so that it extracts resources better. If it comes into contact with a lot of water quickly, the water evaporates explosively.

Palworld Reptyro

Kingpaca (Cryst)

Number: #089 (#089b)

#089 (#089b) Element: Neutral (Ice)

Neutral (Ice) Abilities: This large Pal carries supplies and increases your inventory with his partner ability and has a powerful attack.

Palworld: Kingpaca

Mammorest (Cryst)

Number: #090 (#090b)

#090 (#090b) Element: Grass (Ice)

Grass (Ice) Abilities: Mammorest can be ridden. It can stomp into the ground in battle, causing damage to enemies.

Palworld: Mammorest

Warsect

Number: #092

#092 Element: Grass/Ground

Grass/Ground Abilities: It can split large stones and also break them down.

Palworld: Warsect

Fenglope

Number: #093

#093 Element: Neutral

Neutral Abilities: You can ride this Pal. It can jump in the air. It inflicts damage on enemies with its horns and can protect itself by freezing. It has a rain of acid and a water jet. It can also chop down trees.

Palworld: Fenglope

Anubis

Number: #100

#100 Element: Ground

Ground Abilities: Turns your attacks into Ground attacks. Anubis dodges attacks quickly and also attacks with a sandblast. He is also a good assembly line worker and good at building.

Palworld: Anubis

Grizzbolt

Number: #103

#103 Element: Electric

Electric Abilities: You can also ride this Pal. It can build, craft and run generators or threaten enemies with its minigun.

Palworld: Grizzbolt

Faleris

Number: #105

#105 Element: Fire

Fire Abilities: This Pal serves as a flying animal and carries you safely through the air.

Palworld: Faleris

Darkbeak

Number: #107

#107 Element: Dark

Dark Abilities: You can fly on this fast Pal. Its abilities are said to have the mysterious names "Modified DNA", "Dark Laser" and "Divine Disaster".

Palworld: Darkbeak

Jetragon

Number: #111

#111 Element: Dragon

Dragon Abilities: You can take to the skies with this legendary dragon. It should also be able to shoot other comets and meteors.

Palworld: Jetragon

All other Palworld Pals

We have included every other known Pal below. We don't have pictures or details on them all yet, but we'll be updating this page as we come closer to completing our Paldeck.

#009 Rooby - Fire

- Fire #011 Penking - Water/Ice

- Water/Ice #016 Teafant - Water

- Water #021 Nox - Dark

- Dark #022 Fuddler - Ground

- Ground #023 Killamari - Dark

- Dark #025 Celaray - Water

- Water #029 Mozzarina - Neutral

- Neutral #030 Bristla - Grass

- Grass #034 Woolipop - Neutral

- Neutral #039 Ribbuny - Neutral

- Neutral #041 Cinnamoth - Grass

- Grass #043 Dumud - Ground

- Ground #050 Beegarde - Grass

- Grass #052 Grintale - Neutral

- Neutral #053 Swee - Ice

- Ice #054 Sweepa - Ice

- Ice #055 Chillet - Ice/Dragon

- Ice/Dragon #057 Foxcicle - Ice

- Ice #059 Reindrix - Ice

- Ice #063 Lunaris - Neutral

- Neutral #066 Maraith - Dark

- Dark #068 Tombat - Dark

- Dark #070 Flambelle - Fire

- Fire #071 Vanwyrm (Cryst) - Fire/Dark (Ice/Dark)

- Fire/Dark (Ice/Dark) #072 Bushi - Fire

- Fire #073 Beakon - Electric

- Electric #074 Ragnahawk - Fire

- Fire #075 Katress - Dark

- Dark #076 Wixen - Fire

- Fire #077 Verdash - Grass

- Grass #078 Vaelet - Grass

- Grass #081 Kelpsea - Water

- Water #083 Cryolinx - Ice

- Ice #084 Blazehowl (Noct) - Fire (Fire/Dark)

- Fire (Fire/Dark) #087 Petallia - Grass

- Grass #091 Wumpo (Botan) - Ice (Grass)

- Ice (Grass) #094 Felbat - Dark

- Dark #095 Quivern - Dragon

- Dragon #096 Blazamut - Fire

- Fire #097 Helzephyr - Dark

- Dark #098 Astegon - Dragon/Dark

- Dragon/Dark #099 Menasting - Dark/Ground

- Dark/Ground #101 Jormuntide (Ignis) - Dragon/Water (Dragon/Fire)

- Dragon/Water (Dragon/Fire) #102 Suzaku (Aqua) - Fire (Water)

- Fire (Water) #104 Lyleen (Noct) - Grass (Dark)

- Grass (Dark) #106 Orserk - Dargon/Electric

- Dargon/Electric #108 Paladius - Neutral

- Neutral #109 Necromus - Dark

- Dark #110 Frostallion - Ice

- Ice #112 ??? - ???

- ??? #113 ??? - ???

