How to get Milk and farm Milk in Palworld
The milkman’s not coming today…
Milk is one of the many materials you'll find yourself having to collect in Palworld.
The main use for Milk is, unsurprisingly, cooking various meals to keep your Hunger bar nice and full in Palworld. It's also one of the ingredients you'll need for baking a cake, which is essential for breeding Pals.
Below we'll teach you how to get Milk in Palworld, along with where to find the Mozzarina as catching one of these cow-themed Pals will grant you the ability to farm Milk.
On this page:
How to get Milk in Palworld
There are four main ways you can get Milk in Palworld:
- Capture Mozzarina
- Defeat Mozzarina
- Assign a Mozzarina to a Ranch in your base
- Buy from Wandering Merchants
- Randomly selected reward from chests
You'll earn some Milk every time you either capture or defeat a Mozzarina. This is great if you just need a couple of Milk for a recipe, but we do recommend catching at least one Mozzarina as having a constant source of Milk will serve you better in the long run.
If you have the Gold Coin to spare, you can visit the Small Settlement that lies west of the starting area. Here you'll find a Wandering Merchant who will sell you Milk for 50 Gold Coins.
Though, as we hinted at above, there is a way to farm Milk in Palworld...
How to farm Milk in Palworld
The best method for farming Milk in Palworld is to, essentially, set up a farm at your base. By assigning a Mozzarina to a Ranch, you'll be able to collect the Milk this Pal produces on a regular basis. You'll be able to find this Milk either lying on the ground or in one of your storage boxes, most likely the Feed Box, if one of your base Pals has been in a tidying mood.
So feel free to toss (literally) a Mozzarina in a Ranch and return after taking care of some other tasks. There should be some Milk awaiting you.
To build a Ranch, you need:
- Wood - 50
- Stone - 20
- Fiber - 30
Mozzarina location in Palworld
As mentioned above, one of the ways you can get Milk in Palworld is by capturing or defeating Mozzarina. If you catch a Mozzarina, then you can assign it to a Ranch in your base and there it will produce Milk automatically for you to collect.
Mozzarina can be found west of the starting location in an area called Bamboo Groves. You can easily reach this location by fast travelling to either the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster or Ravine Entrance.
Just keep in mind that Mozzarina will run away when they see you, so it's worth bringing a Bow and some Arrows along with you. This way you can engage the Mozzarina in combat at a distance!
Good luck collecting Milk and, if you're in need of more Palworld help, check out our guides on finding Ancient Civilization Parts, the best Flying Mount and, if you need more ingredients for that cake, how to get Wheat.