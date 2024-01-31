How to get Milk and farm Milk in Palworld

Milk is one of the many materials you'll find yourself having to collect in Palworld.

The main use for Milk is, unsurprisingly, cooking various meals to keep your Hunger bar nice and full in Palworld. It's also one of the ingredients you'll need for baking a cake, which is essential for breeding Pals.

Below we'll teach you how to get Milk in Palworld, along with where to find the Mozzarina as catching one of these cow-themed Pals will grant you the ability to farm Milk.

How to get Milk in Palworld There are four main ways you can get Milk in Palworld: Capture Mozzarina

Defeat Mozzarina

Assign a Mozzarina to a Ranch in your base

Buy from Wandering Merchants

Randomly selected reward from chests You'll earn some Milk every time you either capture or defeat a Mozzarina. This is great if you just need a couple of Milk for a recipe, but we do recommend catching at least one Mozzarina as having a constant source of Milk will serve you better in the long run. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair If you have the Gold Coin to spare, you can visit the Small Settlement that lies west of the starting area. Here you'll find a Wandering Merchant who will sell you Milk for 50 Gold Coins. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Though, as we hinted at above, there is a way to farm Milk in Palworld...

How to farm Milk in Palworld The best method for farming Milk in Palworld is to, essentially, set up a farm at your base. By assigning a Mozzarina to a Ranch, you'll be able to collect the Milk this Pal produces on a regular basis. You'll be able to find this Milk either lying on the ground or in one of your storage boxes, most likely the Feed Box, if one of your base Pals has been in a tidying mood. So feel free to toss (literally) a Mozzarina in a Ranch and return after taking care of some other tasks. There should be some Milk awaiting you. To build a Ranch, you need: Wood - 50

Stone - 20

Fiber - 30 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair