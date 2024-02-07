How to make Cake in Palworld

You have to make a Cake if you wish to breed Pals in Palworld.

While this may sound easy (and yes, a little strange), gathering all the Cake ingredients can take some time if you don't know where to look in Palworld. Even then, you'll still have wait a good amount of time for the Cake to bake before you can start breeding Pals.

Below we'll teach you how to make a Cake in Palworld, including how to get the Cake ingredients and where to put a Cake in the Breeding Farm once its made.

How to make a Cake in Palworld: Cake ingredients listed You need to make a Cake if you wish to breed Pals in Palworld. It's one Cake per egg, so, if you're planning on doing a lot of breeding, then you better start baking. To make a Cake you first need to reach Level 17 and unlock the Cooking Pot, which requires two Technology Points and the following materials to build: Wood - 20

Ingots - 15

Flame Organs - 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Keep in mind you'll need a Pal with the Kindling Work Suitability to use the Cooking Pot. Plus, baking a Cake will take a good amount of time. (Seriously - it will take a while.) With the Cooking Pot placed in your base, you need to gather the following ingredients to make one Cake: Flour - 5

Red Berries - 8

Milk - 7

Eggs - 8

Honey - 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Keep in mind you'll need multiple Cakes if you're planning on breeding multiple Pals, so make sure you multiply the above ingredients by that number. Below we've covered how to get the resources need for Cake baking to help you in your Pal breeding endeavours...

How to get Flour in Palworld To make Flour in Palworld, you first need to reach Level 15. It's at this point that you'll be able to unlock the Wheat Plantation and the Mill - both cost two Technology Points, so you'll need four in total. First, however, you need to find some Wheat Seeds as you'll need these to both build the Wheat Plantation and actually grow Wheat. A Wheat Plantation requires the following to build: Wheat Seeds - 3

Wood - 35

Stone - 35 While a Mill requires: Wood - 50

Stone - 40 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Once you've built at least one Wheat Plantation and a Mill, it's time to start growing Wheat! You can either do this yourself or have Pals with the Planting, Farming and Watering traits take care of things for you. After the Wheat has grown, harvest it, and now it's time to use the Mill. Keep in mind that three Wheat equals one bag of Flour, so you'll need 15 Wheat in total to make enough Flour for one Cake.

How to get Red Berries in Palworld Red Berries are by far the easiest material to find for the Cake in Palworld, because, as you've probably noticed, they grow everywhere. You can further increase your Red Berry yield, however, by growing them at your base thanks to the Berry Plantation. We recommend having at least one Berry Plantation, because Red Berries are great for keeping the Pal's assigned to your base fed and happy. The Berry Plantation is unlocked at Level 5 and costs two Technology Points to build. Material wise, you'll need: Berry Seeds - 3

Wood - 20

Stone - 20 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to get Milk in Palworld Milk can be found by both defeating and capturing Mozzarina in Palworld. If you want a constant source of Milk, however, you can build a Ranch on your base. After assigning a Mozzarina to the ranch, it will produce Milk at a regular rate allowing you to either pick it up from the ground or your Feed Box if your Pals have stored it there. To build a Ranch, you must be at Level 5, have two Technology Points and the following materials: Wood - 50

Stone - 20

Fiber - 30 You can, of course, always purchase Milk from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement west of the starting area. It's 50 Gold Coins per Milk. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to get Eggs in Palworld You'll occasionally find Eggs lying about on the ground near Chikipi in Palworld. Yet, this collection method is quite the slow one. You can, however, earn Eggs by both defeating or capturing Chikipis. Like with obtaining Milk, it's worth assigning a Chikipi to the ranch in your base. Here they will occasionally lay Eggs, allowing you to stock up until you have the needed eight for your Cake. The Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement west of the starting area also sells Eggs. It's 50 Gold Coins per Egg. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to get Honey in Palworld Honey can be earned by capturing or defeating Beegardes, Cinnamoths, Elizabees or Warsects in Palworld. Like both Mozzarina and Chikipis, Beegardes can be assigned to the Ranch on your base and, after doing so, will start producing Honey there. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair