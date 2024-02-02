Breeding Anubis in Palworld is by far the easiest way to get your hands on this powerful Pal without having to go through the dangerous battle with its Alpha variation. Breeding allows you to take a safer route to adding this Pal to your Paldeck.

That being said, you may want to fight this Palworld boss to get the EXP gain and materials (as well as slight bragging rights) from defeating them. So, we're going to show you where to find them and how to do that too!

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to breed Anubis and the Alpha Anubis location.

How to breed Anubis in Palworld

To breed Anubis in Palworld you will need to build a Breeding Pen, then bake a Cake before you can even think about getting two of your Pals to make a new one. Take a look at our Pal Breeding guide for a more detailed breakdown of these steps.

You will also need to be Level 7 and spend two Ancient Technology points on the recipe for an Incubator. Then, you will need the following items to build an Incubator:

x10 Paldium Fragment

x5 Cloth

x30 Stone

x2 Ancient Civilization Parts

Once you've met the requirements above, we've found the best way to breed Anubis in Palworld is to mate a Celeray and a Relaxaurus. Remember, you need to make sure that one is male and one is female for the breeding session to work.

You two are about to make me an Anubis! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

When you have your soon-to-be parents, throw them both (quite literally) into the Breeding Pen you've built and make sure that your cake is sitting in the box attached to the Pen.

Now all you have to do is sit and wait for the, uh, magic to happen. If you walk into the Pen, you should see a small icon appear underneath the big Egg sign. This will show you how long you've got left to wait until an Egg is produced.

When the Pals are finished breeding, an Egg will spawn in the Breeding Pen. A Huge Rocky Egg should appear if you've bred Anubis.

There should be an Anubis in there... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Then, you will need to take the Egg to your Egg Incubator and wait for this process to finish. Once it has, interact with the device to incubate the Egg and you should have your very own Anubis!

Breeding is the ideal way to obtain this Pal as you can give them certain traits and qualities through breeding combos this way.

Our Anubis has the Dragonkiller trait. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to get Anubis in Palworld: Anubis Location

The best way to get Anubis in Palworld is to breed one, however you can always take on the Level 47 Alpha Anubis on the map instead - but you will need to make a few crucial preparations before taking them on.

First, you need to know that the location of Anubis is in Twilight Dunes at the coordinates (-134, -95). We've marked their location on the map below for you too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Then, before you set out to fight them, you need to know that the Alpha Anubis is Level 47. We highly recommend only fighting Anubis if you and your Pal team are the same level or above. You will also need at least three Legendary Spheres.

To build a Legendary Sphere in Palworld you will need to be Level 44 to unlock its recipe in the Technology Tree. You will also need a Sphere Assembly Line II and the following ingredients:

x10 Paldium Fragment

x5 Pal Metal Ingot

x3 Carbon Fiber

x5 Cement

Our first attempt went like this... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Anubis is a Ground-type so it's best if you take along high Level Grass-type Pals to prey on its weakness. Also, Alpha Anubis is quite swift so we recommend choosing Grass-types that aren't too slow with charging up their attacks.

As with any Alpha fight, you will need to repeatedly attack Anubis to get their health down low enough to capture it. We advise using ranged weapons that don't effect your mobility to hit Anubis alongside your Pal's attacks to make this process faster.

Once Anubis' health is down to its last 100 in its healthbar, call back your Pal to make sure they don't accidentally kill them and then throw your Legendary Sphere at Anubis to capture them. If your first attempt doesn't make it, use your ranged weapon to chip away slowly at its health and then try again.

We've got this! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Eventually, you will be able to capture the Alpha Anubis to add to your Paldeck!

That's it for now! If you want more Palworld help, check out our guide showing you how to make a dedicated Steam server or our page listing the best flying mounts for getting around quickly.