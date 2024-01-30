Knowing how to make Cement in Palworld is something we recommend learning as soon as you're able to. You will need to put some work in to get to the level requirement for the recipe, but it's worth it as Cement enables you to build more and higher quality structures.

As with most materials in Palworld, creating Cement is simple enough if you know how to do it and the recipe for it. However, you will also need a specific type of structure built in your base to be able to craft this material.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to make Cement in Palworld and how to craft a High Quality Workbench too.

How to make Cement in Palworld

To make Cement in Palworld you will need a High Quality Workbench and to level up your character to be level 19 to unlock the recipe in the Technology tree.

Once you've met those requirements, this is the Cement recipe in Palworld:

x50 Stone

x1 Bone

x1 Pal Fluid

The above recipe makes a batch of 10.

How to craft a High Quality Workbench in Palworld

Before you can even think about making Cement you will need to make a High Quality Workbench. The recipe for the High Quality Workbench unlocks at level 11 in your technology menu:

Once you've spent some Technology points on unlocking it, here's the recipe for a High Quality Workbench:

x15 Ingot

x50 Wood

x10 Nails

When you've built this workbench you can make Cement as well as a bunch of other useful materials.

