The best mounts in Palworld are worth tracking down, especially if you want to make it easier to traverse the various types of terrain that stand between you and capturing more creatures to add to your collection.

Now, before we delve in, we'd like to say that the Palworld mount that is the best for you may not be the same for someone else. Choosing the best is about assessing your needs, which mount suits your personal play style and what kind of team you want to build. We've made our list here by looking at the mount's speed, its usefulness when at a base, and its overall power for fighting others.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best mounts in Palworld.

Best Mounts in Palworld

This is our list of the best mounts in Palworld that we've found so far. However, do remember that the best mount for you might not be the same as it is for someone else - if you want a cute-looking mount of a certain type but someone else wants a fierce Fire-type then you'll ultimately have different views on what's best.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the best mounts in Palworld:

Jetragon

Jetragon is one of the hardest, if not the hardest, Pal to battle and capture in Palworld currently. They're classed as a Flying mount, meaning they're useful for traversing across vast distances quickly - including making steep climbs that bit simpler. Be warned though, Jetragon is powerful and they put up a serious fight when you try to capture them. We recommend being level 49 or above with a team filled with the same level Pals before you take this Pal on. They're fast and strong - which makes them the perfect mount to add to your roster.

You need to be level 50 (the maximum level in Palworld) to unlock the item needed in the Technology tree to be able to ride Jetragon.

Image credit: Pocketpair

Faleris

Another flying mount makes it onto this list! Faleris is a mid-high level Pal that you can try to take on after you've spend a fair amount of time exploring the world and levelling up your character. This Fire-type Pal is typically a level three transport, the level reflecting its speed and efficiency at getting you around quickly.

You will, however, need to be level 38 to unlock the saddle in the Technology tree for taming this mount. It's worth the work though - especially until you get strong enough to take on Jetragon. The Faleris is a good alternative.

Image credit: Pocketpair

Azurobe

Here's our first swimming mount, Azurobe. You can take on Azurobe as a wild Pal boss battle in a lake in the center of the map near the Bridge of Twin Knights - that's where we grabbbed our one. We recommend taking an Electric-type or Ice-type Pal with you as the Azurobe is a Water and Dragon-type and weak to these particular elements.

Now, the swimming mounts aren't neccersarily the fastest in Palworld but the Azurobe does take the lead in this specific area. It's not so speedy on ground, but if you want to cross a vast body of water with little to no effort, then grab an Azurobe and get to level 24 to unlock its saddle recipe.

Also, the passive abilities of the Azurobe are lethal - especially when this Pal unleashes its Draconic Breath ability that it learns at level 30. Two whacks of that and most enemies will crumble to their knees, or flippers (depends on which Pal you're fighting).

Image credit: Pocketpair

Pyrin and Pyrin Noct

Pyrin has two variations, the orange flame coloured Pyrin and then it's night-dwelling elegant cousin - Pyrin Noct. We've not found that there's a tremendous difference in speed between the two as they're both fast. Yes, Fenglope is faster in terms of speed but that's a Pal that's better suited to late-game captures at level 35 or above, whereas Pyrins are more obtainable for levels above 17.

There does seem to be a power difference between the two types, with Pyrin Noct taking the edge in this area so if you have a choice then we do recommend sticking it out to get the Noct if you're looking for a powerful and quick mount.

That being said, as a mount, both Pyrin variations are worth catching and using to get across the land at speed. You won't need to work to a massive level to be able to interact with or catch a Pyrin, you can even hatch one from a Large Scorching egg like we did.

However, one thing to be aware of is that the saddle for Pyrin unlocks at level 30 but the saddle for Pyrin Noct takes a little more work and unlocks at level 33.

Image credit: Pocketpair

Fenglope

Now we can talk about Fenglope. This Pal can usually be found wandering around in the center of Mount Obsidian, but it does have quite a high base level and can be tricky to get a hold of if your character or Pal level is lower than the Fenglope you're targeting.

You will also need a powerful Sphere to trap this Pal which, again, cannot be unlocked until your character is at least in its late 20's early 30's. However, the grind to level up and train your Pals to get stronger is worth it - Fenglope not only moves fast but it can also jump significant distances. There are plenty of streams, semi-small cliffs and other obstacles that other ground mounts can't leap over, but Fenglope can.

Again, if you're at a lower level we strongly advise going for a Pyrin before this one.

Image credit: Pocketpair

That's it for now - but remember that the best mount is subjective. If you're looking for more Palworld content, check out our guides showing you how to mount and ride a Pal, our picks for the best flying mount or you can learn all about breeding Pals if catching them sounds too stressful.