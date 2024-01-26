Learning the best ways to level up quickly in Palworld will help you to become more powerful, upgrade your character using Stat Points, capture and tame stronger Pals, and even have access to better items to use on your adventures.

There's even a handy little trick in Palworld that can help you level up quickly by doing the most basic of tasks, but more on that in a second. Also, we strongly advise focusing on boosting your character Level during your first few hours of the game, it will make exploring the wider world much easier.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to level up fast in Palworld.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to level up fast in Palworld

To level up quickly in Palworld you need to earn EXP. You can get this through doing various tasks and exploring places across the World, but there are a few methods that almost guarantee you will get enough EXP to push your character into the next level.

Here are our picks for the best ways to level up quickly in Palworld:

Increase EXP Gain settings

The easiest way to level up quickly in Palworld is to alter the EXP gain in World Settings. Don't worry if you've already made a World, you can still adjust the EXP settings before you enter it.

This is how to increase your EXP gain rate in Palworld:

Enter the world select menu and highlight your desired world/save file. Select the 'World Settings' option at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair In the menu that appears make sure that your difficulty level is set to Custom and then select 'Custom Settings'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Then, scroll through the options that appear until you find 'EXP Rate'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Adjust the slider to increase your EXP gain - it goes all the way up to 20 (which is where we've set it.)

This increases how fast you gain EXP throughout Palworld and how much EXP is given for doing various tasks as you play. It's the easiest way to level up quickly - we managed to jump five levels in the space of 10 minutes this way.

Battle Pals

It might seem obvious, but battling wild Pals that you come across as you're exploring the environment will boost your EXP which helps you level up. In the starting area, there are plenty of low-level Pals that you can take out with a few swipes.

Sorry Rooby, it's for the EXP! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Fight Boss-level wild Pals

Speaking of fighting Pals, you can earn massive amounts of EXP (especially if you've tweaked your world settings) by taking on Boss-level wild Pals such as the Level 35 Mammorest that hangs around near the starting area, or Dungeon Bosses like the Mau near Small Settlement.

We strongly recommend taking high-Level Pals on only if you feel ready to. If you're still at level six and there's a level 28 Pal nearby, steer clear of them until you and your Pals are stronger.

We elected to ignore this one until later to avoid getting crushed. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Capture Pals

Catching Pals is another way you can level-up quickly. You will gain a chunk of EXP for each Pal you catch, but you will earn more if it's the first time you've captured this Pal type or if it's a high-level Boss Pal you've managed to pin down.

Also, if you capture ten of the same type of Pal you will get a large EXP bonus that can easily push you into the next level bracket.

Pampered Pals are happy Pals. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Build Items at your Base

Not all of your efforts have to be out in the wild. In fact, you can level-up by building various items at your Base. Ok, so you will need to do some work to gather materials and unlock recipes in your Technology tree - but spending some time pumping out various items (such as a Hot Spring) at your Base will give you and your Pals an EXP boost.

Well, at least someone likes the Berry Patch. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Fight Rayne Tower Bosses

Last but not least, the next method for levelling up quickly in Palworld is another one that's to do with fighting. Across the map there are several Rayne Syndicate Tower Bosses and these are high-level human bosses commanding an equally high-level Pal. We've even got a page showing you how to beat the first Tower boss so you can get some EXP early on!

If you manage to take on one of them and defeat them, you'll be rewarded with large sums of EXP that instantly boosts your character level. Also, if you beat a Syndicate boss you will be given Ancient Technology points that can be used to build items at your base for more EXP. It's a win-win...unless you die, then not so much.

Uhm, do we have a plan here or...? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Palworld content, check out our guides showing you the best base Pals and best flying mounts to have in your inventory. Also, if it's materials you're after, take a look at our high quality Pal oil and pal fluids pages too.