How to find and beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss in Palworld

You need to beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss in Palworld to complete the final stage of the tutorial.

As Palworld doesn't pin the location on the map, we've detailed where to find the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss below, before our advice on how to beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss with the Daedream trick, along with the boss' weakness.

Where to find the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss in Palworld

The Rayne Syndicate Tower boss is located just northwest of the Plateau of Beginnings starting area at coordinates 118, -425. You'll find the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point first, then the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance shortly after, up a small hill once you follow the main path past two large circular areas.

You only have 10 minutes to defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt, so make sure you and your Pal party are fully healed and prepared for the fight ahead. However, don't worry too much if you die inside, as your backpack will spawn at the entrance of the tower.

Rayne Syndicate Tower boss weakness in Palworld

The Rayne Syndicate Tower boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt, are an Electric-type, so they are weak to Ground-type moves in Palworld. So, it's generally a good idea to bring a Pal who is Ground-type, or has Ground-type moves.

However, there is an easier method to defeat Zoe and Grizzbolt that involves using Daedream Pals that we've detailed below.

How to beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss in Palworld

It's all about preparation when it comes to taking on Zoe and Grizzbolt, the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss.

Preparing for the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss

Before we talk about strategy, we strongly recommend you wait until you make and equip the following gear before fighting the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss:

Common Shield (Level 4)

Daedream's Necklace (Level 8)

Feathered Hair Band (Level 10)

Three Shot Bow (Level 10)

Pelt Armor (Level 12)

We also recommend bringing 150 - 200 arrows.

Daedream's Necklace is the secret weapon here, as it allows any Daedream Pal in your party to fight alongside you without the need to manually take them out of their Spheres. This means you can have a full party of Daedreams, or four and one other Pal, while taking on Zoe and Grizzbolt.

We took Gunmoss for its Ground-type attacks, but you can also go with Hoocrates, as it boosts the Dark-type attacks of your Daedreams.

The other items are for general protection in the fight and a little extra firepower, but if you excel in dodging, the Daedream's Necklace with any old bow is enough to beat Zoe and Grizzbolt.

Strategy to beat Rayne Syndicate Tower boss

While playing on Normal, Zoe and Grizzbolt have over 30,000 health points and you have to defeat them within 10 minutes. This might seem intimidating at the beginning of the game, but with the equipment listed above on your character, here's the strategy to beat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss easily:

Have at least one Daedream in your party (the more you have, the easier the fight will be). Enter the boss arena and throw out your Hoocrates or Pal with Ground-type moves. Command your Pal to attack aggressively. Continuously fire your Three Shot Bow at Zoe and Grizzbolt, and your Daedream's will automatically launch follow-up attacks. Bring your Pal into its Sphere if you see Zoe and Grizzbolt aiming for it, then throw it out again when safe to do so. Press the dodge button when Zoe and Grizzbolt get too close, or target you with a laser ('B' on Xbox, 'Ctrl' on PC). Alternatively, hide behind the pillars when Zoe and Grizzbolt target you with a laser. Repeat until the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss is defeated!

If this is your first boss, you get five Ancient Technology Points for defeating Zoe and Grizzbolt, and you'll also unlock a fast travel point at the top of the tower, which gives you a regular technology point.

With Zoe and Grizzbolt defeated, you will complete the tutorial stage and can now explore wherever you want without that annoying tutorial box in the corner. If you're wondering what Pals to look out for on your travels, or how to improve your bases, check out our best base Pals and Paldeck pages.

All the best taking on the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss in Palworld!