Palworld Eggs and Incubator, including egg list, how to get an Incubator, where to find eggs and how to hatch eggs

Hatching eggs is a good way to increase your Pal collection in Palworld and, if you're lucky, you might even get a Pal you haven't encountered yet.

First, however, you need to know how to get an Incubator in Palworld. With that placed within your base, you can now venture out to find eggs! Just make sure you take a look at the Palworld egg list below, so you know which eggs will hatch which Pal Types.

Hatching eggs isn't as simple as it sounds though, especially if the Incubator seems a little cold... Don't worry though, we'll teach you how to solve this problem below as part of our how to hatch eggs in Palworld education!

On this page:

Where to find eggs in Palworld You can get eggs through two different means in Palworld - by finding them in the wild or through breeding. When it comes to finding eggs in the wild, you'll want to keep an eye out for a small nest with, of course, an egg sitting inside it. In our experience, eggs are more likely to be found near rocky outcrops or on cliffs. Eggs found out in the wild are meant to respawn after a couple of days. It's also important to note that out of the three egg sizes - Regular, Large and Huge - Regular Eggs are the easiest to find in the wild, while Huge Eggs are rarest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair If you'd prefer to take a more structured approach to finding eggs, then you can obtain them via breeding Pals. This method is perfect for breeding specific Pals with powerful abilities for either running your base or battling. To breed Pal, however, you first need to reach Level 19 and, from this point onwards, you'll be able to unlock the Mixed Farm for two Technology Points. To build the Mixed Farm, you'll need: Wood - 100

Stone - 20

Fiber - 50 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to get an Incubator in Palworld To get an Incubator in Palworld, you first have to reach Level 7. At this point, you'll gain access to the seventh row in the 'Technology' menu where you'll be able to unlock the Incubator by using three Technology Points. Technology Points can be earned by levelling up your character or completing specific activities, such as activating a Fast Travel point. To build an Incubator, you need the following: Paldium Fragment - 10

Cloth - 5

Stone - 30 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to hatch eggs in Palworld To hatch an egg in Palworld, you first need to place it in an Incubator. After doing so, a timer will appear on the Incubator indicating how much real world time you'll have to wait until the egg hatches. The time is determined by the egg's size and type; we, for example, found that Common Eggs hatched faster than Frozen Eggs. Place an egg in your Incubator. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair You can decrease the amount of time it will take to hatch an egg, however, by increasing its Incubation Speed. This requires fulfilling any additional criteria an egg might have, such as being too warm or cold. Keep in mind that this criteria changes depending on what type of egg you're trying to hatch - Scorching Eggs, which hatch Fire-type Pals, prefer to be kept warm, but Damp Eggs for Water-types need cooler temperatures. Once you've met this criteria, if you have to, you'll see the words 'Seems very comfortable' and the Incubation Speed will be at '+100%'. Now all you have to do is wait for the egg to hatch, leaving the Incubator if it's going to take a long time, and hatch the Pal when it's ready! Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair If your party is full, then the Pal will be automatically sent to the Pal Box.

How to warm eggs in Palworld: Incubator seems a little cold explained A problem you might encounter while hatching eggs in Palworld is that the Incubator will claim the egg 'seems a little cold.' When this happens, the egg's Incubation Speed will decrease meaning it will take longer to hatch. An egg will grow cold either because it hatches a Pal which prefers warmer temperatures, like a Fire-type, or your Incubator is placed outside and night has fallen, bringing the cold with it. Eggs can be too warm or too cold. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair One easy way to keep your eggs warm is to place the Incubator inside a building. The downside to this, however, is that cold-preferring eggs won't be very comfortable in this Incubator, so it's a good idea to build another Incubator outside. If your Incubator is already outside, you can build a Campfire next to it. While this will only cost you 10 Wood, it will only increase the Incubation Speed to 50%. Think I might be warmer than the egg at the moment... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Instead, the best way to keep eggs warm outside is to build a Heater. This is unlocked at Level 17 and costs two Technology Points. You will need a Fire-type Pal at your base to work the heater and building it requires: Ingot - 20

Charcoal - 10

Flame Organ - 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair