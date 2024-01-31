How to get Pure Quartz and farm Pure Quartz in Palworld

Knowing how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld is by far the easiest way to collect this shiny and useful resource. You will need to do a lot of exploring to get to the region you find this resource in, so we highly recommend getting a Flying Mount first.

As with most Palworld resources, Pure Quartz is needed if you want to create bigger, better and higher-quality items to help you survive the dangers that lurk around every corner.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld and the best Pure Quartz farming locations we've found so far.

Where to find Pure Quartz in Palworld

You can find Pure Quartz at Astral Mountains in Palworld. This region is at the very top of your map in the north east corner, and it's cold here so be careful!

Pure Quartz comes in a rock-deposit form and you can distinguish it from other deposits as it's got a slight grey colour and crystal-like tinge to it.

A warm and silent guardian watches as we work, thanks Pyrin! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

You can mine this resource using any Pickaxe, but we do recommend crafting a Metal Pickaxe to make collecting the Pure Quartz easier and faster.

Also, you will need cold resistant clothing items or a Fire-type Pal to keep you warm in this area. The temperature during the day and night can be dangerously low.

Best Pure Quartz farming location in Palworld

To farm Pure Quartz in Palworld you will need to find a rich deposit spawn point, build a base there and assign specialised Pals to work there for you.

So far, we've found that the best place to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld is at the coordinates (-202, 253) at Astral Mountains. It's east of Pristine Snowfield and south west of Unthawable Lake. We've also marked its exact location on the map below for you:

Activate the fast travel points to make exploring a lot easier. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Here, you can find several large Pure Quartz deposits on a raised rock. Usually, there's a level 30 or above Pal hanging around there that you'll need to get rid of to build your base.

This is how the area looks from the air, those rocks are Pure Quartz. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Once you've created your base and filled it with the neccessary items to keep your Pals happy, you should add a few storage boxes and assign Pals with the Mining and Transport abilities to your base.

You can check if a Pal has these abilities by selecting them in your Palbox and looking for the small Mining and Transporty icons shown on the menu on the right side of the screen:

Our Incineram has both of the abilities we're after. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Then, lift them up and throw them at a Pure Quartz deposit to assign them to it, that way they will automatically begin to gather it for you.

You could just have a Mining Pal, but having a Pal that can transport resources means you literally need to do nothing to gather Pure Quartz. They will do it all.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Palworld help, check out our guides showing you how to get Coal, where to find Ore, and how to get Sulfur. Alternatively, if you're looking for more ways to get Pals, check out our breeding explainer or our egg and incubation guides to learn more.