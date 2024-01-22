Learning how to get Ore in Palworld will go a long way towards making your time catching Pals and battling baddies that much easier. Ore is a key resource when it comes to crafting a lot of useful items, such as a Meat Cleaver weapon or an Eikthyrdeer's Saddle.

However, in Palworld you can't really use Ore in its raw form. It only becomes useful when you manage to get your hands on Ingots - and that's precisely what we're going to show you how to do.

Without further ado, here's how to get Ore in Palworld and how to make Ingots.

How to get Ore in Palworld

To get Ore in Palworld you need to find an Ore deposit and attack it. The deposit looks almost exactly like any other rock that you come across. However, an ore deposit will sparkle and is slightly lighter in colour or shinier than other rocks.

We recommend that you make a Pick Axe at your crafting bench to use on the Ore deposits as it makes it far easier to get more out of it at once.

If it's shiny, it's full of Ore. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

We also found that we had more luck tracking down Ore deposits inside dungeons (caves) - so if you're not coming across any above ground, we advise making some preparations and heading inside a dunegon instead.

Be careful though, Ore is extremely heavy and can easily weigh you down. We recommend going Ore hunting while carrying only the basics you'll need for survival to ensure you can collect as much as possible in one go.

How to make Ingots in Palworld

To make Ingots in Palworld you need to have a Furnace and Ore. You can unlock a Primitive Furnace once your character reaches level 10 and you have three Technology Points via the Technology menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

Once you've built your Furnace, interact with the menu and select the Ingot from it. You should already have the recipe there if you've collected Ore. To make one Ingot you need two pieces of Ore.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

Then, either assign a Pal that can run the Furnace (such as Foxparks) or interact with it for the alloted time to create your Ingot!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

That's it for now! If you want more Palworld content, check out our guides explaining the Palworld Type Chart, our Paldeck List, or you can learn how to get Pal Fluids for other crafting adventures.