Knowing how to fast travel in Palworld will help you hop between different parts of the world in no more than a few seconds. Why would you want to do this? Well, it's simple, exploring the different areas to meet different creatures and collect various resources will help you in your various Palworld adventures.

The open-world adventure Palworld allows you to explore your surroundings and encounter numerous fantastical creatures that you can capture and befriend. The map is quite a big size, and sometimes you'll just want to get somewhere in a hurry - that's where fast travel comes in.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to fast travel in Palworld, and it's easier than you think.

How to fast travel in Palworld

To fast travel in Palworld you need to activate Great Eagle Statues whenever you come across them. A statue that you've unlocked will be blue, but a new Great Eagle Statue will be orange.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

Also, when you're close to a statue while you're exploring, a small diamond-shaped eagle icon will appear on the compass at the top of your screen so make sure to follow it and activate the statue if you want to get back to this area at any point.

When you activate a Great Eagle Statue you can use it to travel to others that you've activated. To do this, interact with a statue and use the prompted command to open the fast travel map. Then, select the statue/area you want to fast travel to and confirm your choice to be transported there!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

When you activate a statue you will earn Technology Points that can be used to unlock new crafting materials too, so it is well worth taking the time to unlock one when you see it. However, you should know that you can't place items too close to the fast travel points as they item itself (such as a workbench) will stop working.

Also, you can fast travel to and from your Pal Box at your base but the Great Eagle Statues are easier for exploring the wider world.

We hope you have fun exploring Palworld!