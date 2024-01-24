Figuring out how to get Coal in Palworld will help you on your adventure to tame various Pals and build yourself a nice little home where they do all of the hard work for you. Of course, you need to make sure your Pals are happy or you won't have them around for very long, which is why you need to use Coal to build various items to enhance their lives as well as yours.

However, it's not as simple as going and whacking any old rock in Palworld. You need to find a specific type of environment and survive that environment long enough to track down the desirable resource.

That's where we come in. We're here to show you how to get Coal in Palworld, and even how to make a Metal Pickaxe.

How to get Coal in Palworld

To get Coal in Palworld you need to find a desert environment as this is where it's easiest to find Coal Deposits. You can also find Coal in dungeons. The deposits themselves look a lot like the Ore deposits, except they're completely dark in colour.

Also, we recommend that you have at least a Metal Pickaxe to use on the Coal deposits as it's far easier than if you had a lower level tool.

The only desert we've found so far Twilight Dunes at -160, -114, north west of your initial spawn point. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't desert environments elsewhere so keep an eye out as you explore.

How to make a Metal Pickaxe in Palworld

To make a Metal Pickaxe in Palworld you will need to have a High Quality Workbench and reach character level 11 to have access to the Technology tree it's on.

First, to build a High Quality Workbench you will need to be level nine to unlock it in the Technology tree and have the following materials:

x15 Ingot

x50 Wood

x10 Nails

Once you've built your Workbench, you will need these materials to build a Metal Pickaxe:

x15 Stone

x20 Wood

x5 Ingot

Once you have this tool, make sure you equip it to your character from your inventory and head off to the desert to get your Coal.

