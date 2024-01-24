Ancient Civilization Parts are used for many useful items and gadgets in Palworld, including Egg Incubators and the best shields.

We've detailed all the ways on how to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld below to help you craft what you need as soon as possible.

How to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld

Here's all the ways you can get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld:

Defeat or capture Alpha bosses.

Defeat or capture Dungeon bosses.

Defeat or Capture Lucky Pals.

Open rare chests.

We've got more details on each of these methods below:

Alpha bosses

Alpha bosses are the best way to get Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld. So what are Alpha bosses? They're the gigantic Pals with huge health bars marked on your map with a circular picture when you get close enough.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Alpha bosses drop Ancient Civilization Parts every time you kill or catch them, but you have to wait around an hour in real time for an Alpha to respawn. There are plenty to find all over the Palword map to make up for this, which is what makes them such a good farming source of Ancient Civilization Parts. As a bonus, you also get Ancient Technology Points for defeating an Alpha boss for the first time.

Just remember to pick up the Ancient Civilization Parts near the Alpha's body if you opted to defeat it!

The easiest Alpha to farm Ancient Civilization Parts from near the beginning of the game is Chillet, as its only Level 11. Chillet is an Ice/Dragon-type, so bring a Pal with Fire-type moves, or add Daedreams to your party with the Daedream Necklace equipped to make short work of Chillet. We consistently got three Ancient Civilization Parts each time we defeated Chillet.

Here's a map picture of exactly where to find the Alpha Chillet in Palworld:

Alpha Chillet is found at coordinates 173, -418. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Dungeon bosses

Dungeon bosses are another great way to farm Ancient Civilization Parts, but dungeons don't spawn consistently, so they're less efficient than hunting Alphas in the overworld. Although the chance is very high, you aren't guaranteed to get Ancient Civilization Parts from defeating Dungeon bosses either.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Dungeons are found inside places like caves. You'll know it's a dungeon entrance if you see a large black hole in the cave.

Dungeon bosses are found at the end of a dungeon, and they're basically the same as Alpha bosses in the overworld - massive with a big health bar. However, in our experience they tend to be easier to kill than Alpha bosses. We usually get two Ancient Civilization Parts for defeating a Dungeon boss, but this might differ from boss to boss.

An early Dungeon you're likely to come across is a cave at the beach, west of the Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point:

Dungeon found at coordinates 123, -485. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Another cave can be found right beside the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance fast travel point:

Dungeon found at coordinates at 118, -423. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Keep in mind that dungeon locations rotate every few hours, so these caves might not be open when you visit them.

Lucky Pals

If you're fortunate enough to find a huge Pal with a sparkle around it in your travels, you've found a Lucky Pal! These tend to be better in combat and working at your base, and capturing or defeating Lucky Pals also gives you one Ancient Civilization Part.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Rare chests

Chests have the chance to give you Ancient Civilization Parts, but not often. The rarer chests are more likely to have them though, so make sure you always have some Copper Keys with you to open them! You can get Copper Keys by opening other chests, or defeating Pals like Leezpunk.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

What are Ancient Civilization Parts used for in Palworld?

Ancient Civilization Parts are a very useful material to farm, as they are used to create essential items like strong shields and Egg Incubators.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Everything you need Ancient Civilization Parts for in Palworld are:

Egg Incubator (Two parts).

Hip Lantern (10 parts).

Pal Essence Condenser (Five parts).

Mega Shield (Five parts).

Giga Shield (15 parts).

Hyper Shield (30 parts).

Grappling Gun (One part).

Mega Grappling Gun (Four parts).

Giga Grappling Gun (Eight parts).

Hyper Grappling Gun (15 parts).

Single-shot Sphere Launcher (Five parts).

Scatter Sphere Launcher (10 parts).

Homing Sphere Launcher (20 parts).

Lily's Sphere (20 parts).

Decal Gun Set (Three parts).

