How to get Lucky Pals and the Lucky Trait in Palworld
Keep an eye out for large Pals!
Lucky Pals are the larger variants of the typical Pals you'll occasionally encounter in Palworld. Since Palworld doesn't currently have Pals with alternative colouring, Lucky Pals are essentially the shiny variants for this game.
Along with being quite big, every Lucky Pal has the Lucky Passive Trait. Whether you're planning your team or building up a new base, this trait can be very useful in Palworld.
Below you'll learn how to get Lucky Pals in Palworld, along with everything you need to know about the Lucky Passive Trait and whether you can breed Lucky Pals.
How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld
Lucky Pals appear randomly throughout the wilderness of Palworld. You'll know when you've encountered a Lucky Pal by the bell sound effect and the sparkles surrounding said Pal. Lucky Pals are also larger than the regular Pals you'll encounter and have a sparkle icon next to their name.
If you're hunting for a specific Lucky Pal, it's a good idea to visit a location where that Pal species spawn in large numbers. The more Pals there are, the more likely you are to encounter a Lucky Pal. (Or you'll randomly encounter one having a paddle like how I found the Lucky Lamball below.)
Be prepared for quite the fight when you do find a Lucky Pal, because they're more powerful than the original variants. We recommend bringing along some Giga Spheres and a fast weapon, so you can deal damage quickly. Ideally you'll also want to bring a Pal who's strong against the Lucky Pal's type, so an Electric-type if you're fighting a Water-type Pal for example. Just remember to return said Pal to its sphere once the Lucky Pal's health is low enough to avoid knocking it out! We've got a Palworld type chart if you want to brush up on your type strength and weaknesses knowledge.
You'll also earn some Ancient Civilization Parts for capturing or defeating a Lucky Pal, which can be used to create useful items like Incubators. Any Lucky Pals you catch will have a small sparkle icon next to it in both your party and Pal Box.
Lucky trait in Palworld explained: Can you breed Lucky Pals?
Yes! You can breed Lucky Pals in Palworld and the reason why you might want to do so is the Lucky Passive Trait.
Outside of breeding, this special Passive Trait can only be found on Lucky Pals. Since it increases both the Attack and Work Speed stats for a Pal, this trait is useful in battle and on your base.
Hope you encounter some Lucky Pals soon! If you're looking for more Palworld knowledge, check out our guides on how to breed Anubis, the best base locations and how to farm Honey.