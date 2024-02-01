How to get Honey and farm Honey in Palworld
Be prepared to get stung when hunting for Honey.
Honey is one of the many food-based materials you may need to gather during your time in Palworld.
If you're searching for Honey, then it's most likely because you need to bake a cake for breeding Pals. Though it can also come in handy when cooking over recipes to keep yourself fed in Palworld.
Below we'll show you how to get Honey in Palworld, along with where to find Beegarde as catching one of these bees will allow you to farm Honey.
On this page:
How to get Honey in Palworld
You can get Honey in Palworld by both capturing or defeating the following Pals:
- Beegarde
- Cinnamoth
- Elizabee
- Warsect
If you're just trying to collect a couple of pots of Honey, then we recommend focusing on Cinnamoth as, out of the Pals listed above, it is the easiest to defeat due to its lower level. Cinnamoths can be easily found in the Moonless Shore which is north-west of the starting area.
When it comes to defeating Beegardes, it's important to note that they like self-destructing. Like a lot. If a Beegarde gets the chance to self-destruct it will. Thankfully, you may still earn Honey afterwards but, if you got caught in the explosion, then you'll also take a good amount of damage. Beegardes are also Level 20+ so make sure you're properly prepared.
Like Beegardes, Elizabees are Level 20+ and, on top of that, they are usually accompanied by a Beegarde or two. Due to this, we don't recommend getting Honey from either of these two Pals as, when you can easily earn the resources from Cinnamoths, it is not worth the effort. Nor is obtaining Honey from Warsect, which can only be found in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary or purchased from a Black Marketeer.
How to farm Honey in Palworld
The best method for farming Honey in Palworld is to place a Beegarde in a Ranch on your base. Thanks to its Partner Skill, Worker Bee, Beegarde will regularly produce Honey in said Ranch after you've assigned it there and all you have to do is pick it up!
To build a Ranch, you need:
- Wood - 50
- Stone - 20
- Fiber - 30
Beegarde location in Palworld
The best place to find Beegardes in Palworld is on the mountain directly north of the starting area. Here you'll be able to find Beegardes - always in pairs or trios, sometimes accompanying an Elizabee - quite frequently. Some of the best places to visit in search of a Beegarde are Verdant Brook and Mossanda Forest.
Catching a Beegarde can be difficult though as, like we mentioned earlier, Beegardes have self-destructive tendencies. Literally. Beegardes are also Level 20+ so, if you're planning to catch one, we recommend being at least Level 24+. It's also a good idea to craft some Giga Spheres, a fast weapon and bring along a Fire-type Pal or two. Remember - Beegardes are never alone, so you'll need your wits about you to catch one.
If you're at a lower level or attempting to catch a Beegarde has become far too frustrating, then you can always breed a Beegarde. We recommend visiting our Breeding Combos guide if this sounds like the route you'd like to take.
Good luck collecting Honey and, if you'd like more Palworld assistance, visit our guides on best base Pals, how to get Coal and how to hatch eggs.