How to get Honey and farm Honey in Palworld

Honey is one of the many food-based materials you may need to gather during your time in Palworld.

If you're searching for Honey, then it's most likely because you need to bake a cake for breeding Pals. Though it can also come in handy when cooking over recipes to keep yourself fed in Palworld.

Below we'll show you how to get Honey in Palworld, along with where to find Beegarde as catching one of these bees will allow you to farm Honey.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Honey in Palworld You can get Honey in Palworld by both capturing or defeating the following Pals: Beegarde

Cinnamoth

Elizabee

Warsect If you're just trying to collect a couple of pots of Honey, then we recommend focusing on Cinnamoth as, out of the Pals listed above, it is the easiest to defeat due to its lower level. Cinnamoths can be easily found in the Moonless Shore which is north-west of the starting area. Image credit: Eurogamer/PocketPair When it comes to defeating Beegardes, it's important to note that they like self-destructing. Like a lot. If a Beegarde gets the chance to self-destruct it will. Thankfully, you may still earn Honey afterwards but, if you got caught in the explosion, then you'll also take a good amount of damage. Beegardes are also Level 20+ so make sure you're properly prepared. Like Beegardes, Elizabees are Level 20+ and, on top of that, they are usually accompanied by a Beegarde or two. Due to this, we don't recommend getting Honey from either of these two Pals as, when you can easily earn the resources from Cinnamoths, it is not worth the effort. Nor is obtaining Honey from Warsect, which can only be found in the No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary or purchased from a Black Marketeer. Image credit: Eurogamer/PocketPair

How to farm Honey in Palworld The best method for farming Honey in Palworld is to place a Beegarde in a Ranch on your base. Thanks to its Partner Skill, Worker Bee, Beegarde will regularly produce Honey in said Ranch after you've assigned it there and all you have to do is pick it up! To build a Ranch, you need: Wood - 50

Stone - 20

Fiber - 30 Image credit: Eurogamer/PocketPair