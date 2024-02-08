The Black Marketeer locations in Palworld are items of interest you'll want to learn about in your Pal-hunting journey, especially considering the stock they sell.

Tucked away in very particular locations, these NPCs can be difficult to find in Palworld and - unless you get lucky and encounter one by chance - you'll likely want at least some pointers to get you set in the right direction.

With that in mind, we've prepared this little guide to show you where to find Black Marketeers, as well as who the Black Marketeers are and what they sell.

Palworld Black Marketeer locations at a glance

There are twelve locations that we've found so far at which you’ll find a Black Marketeer in Palworld, and they are often hidden away either in caves, or at relatively secret locations. Some are easier to find than others however.

Before continuing, it's worth noting at the top that, during the making of this guide - as of update version 1.1.4 at least - the Black Marketeers didn't always show up in each of these locations. Sometimes a reload fixed that, other times it didn't, and it's currently unknown whether or not they are supposed to be random spawns, or if this is a bug with the game right now, so bear that in mind should one not appear for you.

In terms of the locations themselves, below we’ve got an overall look at where you can find them thanks to our handy interactive map - which you might find to be a great accompaniment in your Black Marketeer search.

Thank you to Rock Paper Shotgun for creating this Palworld interactive map and letting Eurogamer borrow it.

Here is a high-level view of the Palworld Black Marketeer locations shown in the map above, each linking to a relevant section that'll detail more about how to find them:

Palworld Black Marketeer locations and how to find

Some of the Black Marketeer NPCs in the world may require a bit of a trek to reach depending on where you're travelling from, and how early on into the game you are - you’ll find having various fast travel points available to be rather helpful as it’ll allow you to hop between the map to more quickly reach the general area of where a Black Marketeer is located.

You’ll find some hidden at high points on mountains and cliffs, whereas others are hidden on ground-level areas such as caves dotted around the map.

There is a hint of nightmare fuel in how they look isn't there?

As for the overall order of locations, we’re generally starting from the far left side of the map, and working our way across to the upper right of the map - though some backtracking and doubling-back may be needed, particularly on the right side of the map.

Keep reading for further details on how to reach each Black Marketeer location, accompanied with images and map references to guide you further:

Mount Obsidian Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Lower left side of Mount Obsidian, at the end of the beach

Nearest fast travel point: Beach of Everlasting Summer

Whilst it’s a bit of a trek to get there, this Black Marketer is in a fairly clear location, tucked away all the way at the end of a stretch of beach on the far left side of the map, at the bottom end of Mount Obsidian.

Top left/right: The in-game location of the Black Marketeer on the coast of Mount Obsidian. | Bottom: A map reference that shows where the Black Marketeer is, as well as the Beach of Everlasting Summer fast travel point above it.

The closest fast travel point here is the Beach of Everlasting Summer, which is essentially just slightly north of where this Black Marketeer can be found. Either use that and head south down the coast, or follow the coast instead from another close fast travel point - Fisherman’s Point - and you’ll find him where the beach ends and connects into more rocky terrain.

Windswept Hills 1 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Lower left side of Windswept Hills, along the coast near orange trees

Nearest fast travel point: Sea Breeze Archipelago Church

This one is on the lower left side of the map, found along the coast and one of the few closest to where you start your Palworld journey. It's more or less directly east across the water from the Sea Breeze Archipelago Church fast travel point, and up on the side of the mountain.

Top left/right: An in-game view of where the Black Marketeer is, near the orange trees - a tall bridge on the eastern side of this location can be seen in the distance. | Bottom: A map reference from our interactive map that shows the location of the Black Marketeer, with the Sea Breeze Archipelago Church fast travel point across the water, on the left side.

If heading from that aforementioned fast travel point, once you climb up to the cliff - sticking to the coast as you go - you should find the Black Marketeer near some orange-leaved trees, with a tall bridge far off into the distance.

Windswept Hills 2 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Inside a cave on the rocky underside of the red-tree forest

Nearest fast travel point: Desolate Church

Found in a more difficult-to-find location when just looking at a map reference, this Black Marketeer is actually hidden inside a cave located underneath the area the map seems to suggest.

Top left: The exterior of the rocky overhang that's above the cave entrance. | Top right: The entrance to the cave. | Bottom: A map reference for the Black Marketeer hidden inside a cave on the underside of the red forest.

For this one, you’ll want to get on lower ground to the west of the area full of red trees and find the wide open sandy area - it’s slightly south-west of the Black Marketeer’s location on the map. Once down there, look towards the rocky formation above you and head underneath to find a path that leads up a bit and through an entrance. Enter this cave and you’ll find the Black Marketeer tucked away inside next to a campfire.

The Black Marketeer hidden inside the cave.

Windswept Hills 3 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: North-east corner of Windswept Hills, between two fast travel points

Nearest fast travel points: Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings and Fort Ruins

This Black Marketeer is more or less directly between the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings and Fort Ruins fast travel points, with the NPC being on the side of the river opposite to that of the Sealed Realm fast travel point.

Top left: Looking from behind the Black Marketeer, down the hill in front. | Top right: Looking towards the Black Marketeer from the right, in the direction of the Sealed Realms of the Frozen Wings fast travel point. | Bottom: A map reference showing the location of the Black Marketeer, the Sealed Realms of the Frozen Wings fast travel point slightly north-west, and the Fort Ruins fast travel point slightly south-east.

If you're coming in from the Fort Ruins fast travel point, you'll want to be heading north-west, towards the left side of the grassy area on the map. If you're coming in from the side of the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings fast travel point, you'll have a bit of a climb upwards, and then through a few trees, you can see the Black Marketeer stood overlooking a downhill area.

Eastern Wild Island Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Near the centre of Eastern Wild Island, found in a rocky outcrop

Nearest fast travel points: Eastern Wild Island and Natural Bridge

Coming in from the top right corner of Eastern Wild Island, you'll have found the island's associated fast travel point. From there, you'll want to head west and slightly down to the left side of the rivers visible on the map.

Top left: Looking into the rocky area in which the Black Marketeer has set up shop. | Top right: Inside the Black Marketeer's camp. | Bottom: A map reference that shows the location of where the Black Marketeer can be found here, south-west from the Eastern Wild Island fast travel point visible in the top right of the image.

Once you're nearly there, you'll reach a large open area that has a river running through it. Entering from the side of the Eastern Wild Island fast travel point was located, drop down into this area and look for a rocky outcrop that's connected to a large opening in the wall. In here, you'll find your Black Marketeer with a campfire, some barrels, and a guillotine for... reasons.

Mount Flopie Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Stood opposite the two waterfalls, around halfway down

Nearest fast travel points: Mount Flopie Summit and Lake Center

This is one of the few Black Marketeers that didn't show up for me, but he's located in a ravine that's led into by two connecting waterfalls, slightly north-west of the Mount Flopie Summit fast travel point.

Top left: Looking at the waterfall found outside the ravine in which the Black Marketeer is located. | Top right: Inside the ravine, looking at the second waterfall that connects to the one seen in the left picture - the Black Marketeer is located just behind where I'm stood in this picture. | Bottom: A map reference that shows the location of the Black Marketeer, as well as the Mount Flopie Summit fast travel point to the right, and the Lake Center fast travel point at the lower end of the image.

If looking towards the waterfalls, he'll be tucked away in a bit of a corner at the back left side of a grass-and-rocky area.

If you're instead entering with the waterfall behind you, stick to the right-hand side of the area and don't drop to the bottom. Following the wall around, you'll see him at the end of the path.

Investigator’s Fork Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Inside a cave within a ravine below a nearby wooden bridge

Nearest fast travel points: Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant and Deep Bamboo Thicket

Next to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point is a wooden bridge above a ravine, and the Black Marketeer is hidden within a nearby cave below - on the side opposite where the fast travel point is fount. You'll be able to spot its entrance by the wooden fences and torches lit up outside.

Top left: The entrance to the cave is on the right, with the wooden bridge up above on the upper left, leading to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point. | Top right: The entrance to the cave in which the Black Marketeer is found. | Bottom: A map reference showing the location of the Black Marketeer, with the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point to the right, and the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point to the left of the Black Marketeer location.

All you need to do is head through the tunnel here, and inside it'll open up into a big cave where the Black Marketeer will be stood, grinning intensely as ever. Say hi, pick up some Pals, or simply label this area with a marker on your map for future reference.

No Man’s Trail Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: At the top of a cliff, overlooking the huge snowy mountains in the north-east of the map

Nearest fast travel point: Icy Weasel Hill and Unthawable Lake

Heading here from the Icy Weasel Hill, you're looking at a short trek up west, following the nearby winding path up the hill. After reaching the end of the path, continue going up, keeping an eye out on the right side of the area to spot your Black Marketeer - he'll be stood near the edge, beyond the trees you pass coming up.

Top left: The Black Marketeer is stood just in front, looking out at the snowy mountains ahead. | Top right: Looking down at the hill you need to climb to reach this Black Marketeer - the path visible on the map that leads up here ends a little ways down before it branches off into this area. | Bottom: A map reference showing the path leading up to the Icy Weasel Hill fast travel point, and the Unthawable Lake fast travel point up above, located in the mountains.

He should be on the right side looking out at the nearby snowy mountains, close to the very top of the cliff jutting out. This was another that didn't appear for me initially, but coming back later on and he had suddenly appeared with no issues.

Frostbound Mountains 1 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Next to a waterfall, just south of the snowy area in Frostbound Mountains

Nearest fast travel points: Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance and Sealed Realm of the Swift

This Black Marketeer is stood next to a waterfall which you can find just south of the snowy area in Frostbound Mountains, and south-east from the Tower of the Free Pal Alliance Tower and fast travel point.

Top left: Looking up at the waterfall that's flowing into the ravine where the Black Marketeer can be found. | Top right: Seeing where the waterfall lands on the left, with the Black Marketeer stood over on the right side of the waterfall. | Bottom: A map reference that shows the Black Marketeer's location, with Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance north-west of the area, and the Sealed Realm of the Swift fast travel point over on the right.

The waterfall you're looking for is in the lowermost corner of the snow-covered zone. Nearby are two small bodies of water, and the waterfall is closest to the one that's at the edge of the cliff. Drop all the way down from the top of the waterfall, and up on the grassy area to the right, you'll find the Black Marketeer waiting to strike a deal with you.

Frostbound Mountains 2 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: On a stretch of rock pointing out from the northen end of Frostbound Mountains

Nearest fast travel points: Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance and Sand Dunes Entrance

Going north from the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point - or west from the Sand Dunes Entrance marker - you'll notice on the map a pointed extention of the island which is where you need to head.

Top left: Seeing the Black Marketeer stood in the distance on the outcrop. | Top right: Running up to the Black Marketeer, and definitely wasn't being chased at the time... | Bottom: A map reference of the Black Marketeer's location, with the Sand Dunes Entrance fast travel point visible on the right, and the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance fast travel point at the lower end of the image.

Brave the cold or make your journey across from the desert, and when you eventually reach this area, you'll see the Black Marketeer stood at the very edge of the outcrop, overlooking the landscape in front of him.

Sand Dunes 1 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: On the far left of the desert, near Duneshelter in the Sand Dunes region

Nearest fast travel points: Duneshelter and Sand Dunes Entrance

The first Black Marketeer in the Sand Dunes region is on the left side of the desert, looking out over the landscape and stood next to a small village with a destroyed market area within.

Top left: Stood on the village's wall, looking down to the location of the Black Marketeer. | Top right: Stood nearby the Black Marketeer, with the Tower of the PIDF visible in the distance on the upper right side of the image. | Bottom: A map reference that shows a large area of the desert, with the Black Marketeer on the left side, nearby the Duneshelter fast travel point, and the Sand Dunes Entrance fast travel point at the lower left - if it's your first time coming here.

This is more or less the direct opposite area from which the next Black Marketeer can be found in this desert region, and it's more or less a straight line from here to there.

Sand Dunes 2 Black Marketeer location in Palworld

Location: Hidden in a cave on the lower-west edge of the rocky area where the Tower of the PIDF is found

Nearest fast travel points: PIDF Tower Entrance and Duneshelter

Similar to some of the others, the Black Marketeer is hidden within a cave. You'll know once you see it, as the entrance will be surrounded by wooden fences and lit torches.

Top left: Stood outside the cave which leads to the Black Marketeer. | Top right: Inside the cave with the Black Marketeer. | Bottom: A map reference that shows the Black Marketeer's location - keep in mind he's not on the surface - as well as the nearby PIDF Tower Entrance fast travel point, and the Duneshelter fast travel point on the far left of the map.

You'll want to head for the eastern side of the desert region, specifically to the lower left side of the large rocky area where the Tower of the PIDF is found. Rather than climb up, stick to the ground and look out for the aforementioned wooden fences and the entrance. Head inside, follow the path around and you'll reach the interior where the Black Marketeer will be found.

If you’d like to take a more in-depth look at the possible locations of Black Marketeers with a holistic view of the world map, check out our interactive map – just toggle off all icons besides merchants, and click each remaining icon to see whether it’s a Pal Merchant or Black Marketeer.

Palworld Black Marketeers explained

As you explore the map of Palworld, you'll encounter all sorts from Pals, enemies, various locations, and more. One of the characters you may encounter are Black Marketeers, trader NPCs with a daily-rotating stock of Pals you can buy using Gold.

The main draw in particular here is that they often are selling rare Pals that aren’t as common in the open world.

An example of the Black Marketeer's inventory of purchasable Pals.

You’re also able to sell your own Pals to them too, if you’re looking to get some Gold back on Pals you don’t need. You’re also able to sell human NPCs like Syndicate Thugs to them as well which can’t be done with other vendors in the game, allowing there to be an extended use for these too.

Left: The screen you'll see when looking to sell your Pals. | Right: You can even sell Syndicate Thugs which admittedly is perhaps a strange thing to do, though it's a way you can rake in some extra cash.

Since their stock rotates over time, it's another aspect to check each day you play, and one that'll help you catch the best Pals. Though of course, the prices aren't always cheap, so be prepared to have to spend a bit more if you do interact with this vendor.

If you're looking for more guides on Palworld, be sure to check out our pages covering how to get Lucky Pals, how to make Cake, a selection of tips and tricks for beginners, and more.