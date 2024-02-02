Palworld interactive map and level map
All of the level zones for Palworld’s map listed.
Using our Palworld interactive map will help you pinpoint important locations, items and collectibles such as Lifmunk Effigies or Alpha Pals.
Meanwhile, studying the Palworld level map grants knowledge vital to planning your adventures into the wilderness - namely how powerful the Pals are in each location. With this information on hand, you can figure out which Palworld level zones you can safely explore along with which ones are worth risking a visit.
We've got you covered when it comes to Palworld maps as you can find both our Palworld interactive map and Palworld level map below.
On this page:
Palworld interactive map
If you're looking for something specific, then take a look at the Palworld interactive map below. On it you'll be able to find all of the Fast Travel statues, Memos, egg locations, Lifmunk Effigies and more.
Thank you to Rock Paper Shotgun for creating this Palworld interactive map and letting Eurogamer borrow it.
Continue on if you'd like to know how powerful the Pals are in each location...
Palworld level map: All Palworld level zones listed
Below you can find the Palworld level map, which is annotated with the recommended level you should ideally be before exploring the areas.
It's important to note that these level ranges include both the wild Pals and hostile NPCs you encounter but not the Alpha Pals as their levels ranges don't always match the area you're in. This means you could be in one of the starter areas, but find yourself encountering a Level 30 Alpha Pal.
As you can see in the map above, three of the four starting areas where you can respawn have a Level 1 to 10 range. The only exception is the area where the game actually starts you in, which ranges from Level 1 to 15.
The level ranges then rise as you venture out of the starting areas - ranging from Level 10 to 30 on the central islands. If you fancy heading west then you'll find yourself in a zone where the Pals range from Level 30 to 40. Heading north, however, will eventually cause you to meet Pals ranging up to Level 50; going north-west involves climbing frozen mountains and battling Pals between Level 35 to 50, while exploring to the north-east sees you tackling a desert and Pals between Level 40 to 50.
Make sure you're prepared for different temperature conditions no matter which direction you take though. It's a good idea to know how to survive the desert and icy mountains before leaving your base for a long adventure.
Here's a breakdown of each level zone and the locations which lie within their borders:
Level 1 to 10
- Eastern Wild Island
- Forgotten Island
- Ice Wind Island
- Marsh Island
- Sea Breeze Archipelago
Level 1 to 15
- Windswept Hills
Level 10 to 20
- Bamboo Groves
Level 10 to 25
- Twilight Dunes
Level 15 to 25
- Moonless Shore
Level 20 to 25
- No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Level 20 to 30
- Frostbound Mountains
- Verdant Brook
Level 30 to 40
- Mount Obsidian
Level 35 to 50
- Astral Mountains
Level 40 to 45
- No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
- No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Level 40 to 50
- Dessicated Desert
If there's a specific location you wish to visit but your level is too low, then check out our how to level up fast guide for some handy tips. Meanwhile, if you're looking for even more Palworld knowledge check out our Breeding Combos guide, best base Pals and, for a full list of all our guides, our Palworld beginners tips page.
Hope these maps come in handy during your Palworld adventure!