Palworld interactive map and level map

Using our Palworld interactive map will help you pinpoint important locations, items and collectibles such as Lifmunk Effigies or Alpha Pals.

Meanwhile, studying the Palworld level map grants knowledge vital to planning your adventures into the wilderness - namely how powerful the Pals are in each location. With this information on hand, you can figure out which Palworld level zones you can safely explore along with which ones are worth risking a visit.

We've got you covered when it comes to Palworld maps as you can find both our Palworld interactive map and Palworld level map below.

On this page:

Palworld interactive map If you're looking for something specific, then take a look at the Palworld interactive map below. On it you'll be able to find all of the Fast Travel statues, Memos, egg locations, Lifmunk Effigies and more. Expand map Thank you to Rock Paper Shotgun for creating this Palworld interactive map and letting Eurogamer borrow it. Continue on if you'd like to know how powerful the Pals are in each location...