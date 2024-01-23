Assigning the best base Pals in Palworld can greatly improve the production of essential materials like wood, stone, iron ingots, wheat, and even Pal Spheres.

Each Pal has its own unique benefit that can improve one aspect of your base, whereas others are versatile and offer many improvements at once, so we've explained what the best Pals for your base are in Palworld below, split into their 12 categories.

Best base Pals in Palworld

Split into the 12 skill categories, the best Pals for for your base in Palworld are:

Cooling - Ice Reptyro (Level 3 Cooling and Level 3 Mining), Penking (Level 2 Cooling, Handiwork, Transporting, Watering and Mining).

- (Level 3 Cooling and Level 3 Mining), (Level 2 Cooling, Handiwork, Transporting, Watering and Mining). Electricity - Orserk (Level 4 Generate Electricity, Level 3 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork), Grizzbolt (Level 3 Genearate Electricity and Transporting, Level 2 Lumbering and Handiwork).

- (Level 4 Generate Electricity, Level 3 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork), (Level 3 Genearate Electricity and Transporting, Level 2 Lumbering and Handiwork). Farming - Vixy (for Pal Spheres, Gold Coins and arrows), Mau (for Gold Coins), Sibelyx (for High Quality Cloth), Flambelle (for Flame Organs).

- (for Pal Spheres, Gold Coins and arrows), (for Gold Coins), (for High Quality Cloth), (for Flame Organs). Gathering - Verdash (Level 3 Handiwork and Gathering, Level 2 Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting), Tanzee (for beginners, has Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting, Lumbering).

- (Level 3 Handiwork and Gathering, Level 2 Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting), (for beginners, has Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting, Lumbering). Handiwork - Anubis (Level 4 Handiwork, Level 3 Mining, Level 2 Transporting), Lyleen (Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 4 Planting, Level 2 Gathering), Verdash (Level 3 Handiwork and Gathering, Level 2 Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting).

- (Level 4 Handiwork, Level 3 Mining, Level 2 Transporting), (Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 4 Planting, Level 2 Gathering), (Level 3 Handiwork and Gathering, Level 2 Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting). Kindling - Jormuntide Ignis (Level 4 Kindling), Reptyro (Level 3 Kindling and Mining).

- (Level 4 Kindling), (Level 3 Kindling and Mining). Lumbering - Wumpo (Level 3 Lumbering, Level 4 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling), Bushi (Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Transporting and Kindling, Level 1 Handiwork and Gathering).

- (Level 3 Lumbering, Level 4 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling), (Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Transporting and Kindling, Level 1 Handiwork and Gathering). Medicine - Lyleen (Level 3 Medicine Production and Handiwork, Level 4 Planting, Level 2 Gathering), Vaelet (Level 3 Medicine Production, Level 2 Planting, Handiwork and Gathering, Level 1 Transporting).

- (Level 3 Medicine Production and Handiwork, Level 4 Planting, Level 2 Gathering), (Level 3 Medicine Production, Level 2 Planting, Handiwork and Gathering, Level 1 Transporting). Mining - Astegon (Level 4 Mining, Level 1 Handiwork), Anubis (Level 3 Mining, Level 4 Handiwork, Level 2 Transporting), Menasting (Level 3 Mining and Level 2 Lumbering), Tombat (for beginners, Level 2 Mining, Gathering and Transporting).

- (Level 4 Mining, Level 1 Handiwork), (Level 3 Mining, Level 4 Handiwork, Level 2 Transporting), (Level 3 Mining and Level 2 Lumbering), (for beginners, Level 2 Mining, Gathering and Transporting). Planting - Lyleen (Level 4 Planting, Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 2 Gathering) Petallia (Level 3 Planting, Level 2 Handiwork, Gathering, and Medicine Production, Level 1 Transporting), Tanzee (for beginners, has Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting, Lumbering).

- (Level 4 Planting, Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 2 Gathering) (Level 3 Planting, Level 2 Handiwork, Gathering, and Medicine Production, Level 1 Transporting), (for beginners, has Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting, Lumbering). Transporting - Wumpo (Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling), Wumpo Botan (Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork, Level 1 Planting).

- (Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling), (Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork, Level 1 Planting). Watering - Jormuntide (Level 4 Watering), Penking (Level 2 Cooling, Handiwork, Transporting, Watering and Mining).

Some of these Pals are located in far off areas, or are too high of a level to catch at the beginning of the game, so make sure you look out for Large Eggs while exploring, as they have the chance to give you helpful workers like Penking (from Large Damp Eggs) and Tombat (from Large Dark Eggs).

Assigning Vixy to a Ranch can create an infinite Pal Sphere farm.

Here's more information on the best versatile and mining Pals in Palworld:

Best versatile base Pals in Palworld

The best versatile Pals for you base in the beginning of Palworld are:

Cattiva (Level 1 Handiwork, Gathering, Mining and Transporting).

(Level 1 Handiwork, Gathering, Mining and Transporting). Tanzee (Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting and Lumbering).

(Level 1 Gathering, Planting, Handiwork, Transporting and Lumbering). Tombat (Level 2 Mining, Gathering and Transporting).

(Level 2 Mining, Gathering and Transporting). Vixy (for farming Pal Spheres, Gold Coins and arrows).

Cattiva also makes a good beginning Pal for your active party, as they increase the amount of weight your character can hold by 50. This stacks, so you can have 250 extra weight capacity with a party full of Cattivas.

Tanzee is one of the best beginning Pals for your base.

Then as you start to explore the map and open up more areas, the overall best versatile base Pals in Palworld are:

Lyleen (Level 4 Planting, Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 2 Gathering).

(Level 4 Planting, Level 3 Handiwork and Medicine Production, Level 2 Gathering). Anubis (Level 4 Handiwork, Level 3 Mining, Level 2 Transporting).

(Level 4 Handiwork, Level 3 Mining, Level 2 Transporting). Wumpo (Level 3 Lumbering, Level 4 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling).

(Level 3 Lumbering, Level 4 Transporting, Level 2 Handiwork and Cooling). Wumpo Botan (Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork, Level 1 Planting).

(Level 4 Transporting, Level 3 Lumbering, Level 2 Handiwork, Level 1 Planting). Penking (Level 2 Cooling, Handiwork, Transporting, Watering and Mining).

(Level 2 Cooling, Handiwork, Transporting, Watering and Mining). Verdash (Level 3 Handiwork and Gathering, Level 2 Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting).

Vixy is still a great Pal to assign for farming in ranches even as you start to explore the map more, as Gold Coins, Pal Spheres and arrows are always helpful.

Penking can be hatched from Large Damp Eggs. | Image credit: Pocketpair

Best mining base Pals in Palworld

As mining ore is such an important part in making the best weapons, armor, and facilities, here's more details on the best base mining Pals in Palworld:

Best overall mining Pal - Astegon.

- Astegon. Best midgame mining Pals - Anubis, Digtoise, Reptyro, Menasting.

- Anubis, Digtoise, Reptyro, Menasting. Best beginning mining Pal - Tombat.

With a Level 4 in mining, Astegon is the best mining Pal for your base in Palworld, but it can take a long time to catch one. Until you get Astegon, we recommend using Tombat until you can ideally catch Anubis. If not, with a Level 3 in mining, Digtoise, Reptyro and Menasting are good alternatives for Anubis - they just don't have as versatile of a skillset as Anubis.

Anubis is a fantastic base Pal, especially for mining. | Image credit: Pocketpair

All the best building your bases in Palworld!