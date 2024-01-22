Wheat seeds are required to make wheat and flour in Palworld, which is an essential ingredient you need to make cake for breeding Pals, but wheat seeds are also needed to make facilities at your base, like the Wheat Plantation you can use to farm wheat consistently.

Below, we explain how to get wheat and wheat seeds in Palworld so you can grow your base, feed your Pals, and unlock more facilities in Palworld.

How to get wheat and wheat seeds in Palworld

To get wheat, you first need to get your hands on some wheat seeds, so here's how to get wheat seeds in Palworld:

Capture or defeat Pals that drop wheat seeds.

Buy wheat seeds from merchants.

Find in random chests.

Once you have the three wheat seeds required to make the Wheat Plantation, you can then assign grass and water type Pals to it in order to consistently farm wheat, just like you do with the Berry Plantation. To manually assign a Pal, pick it up and throw it at the Wheat Plantation.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Remember that chests respawn after a while, so make sure to revisit some easily accessible ones for the chance to get materials like wheat and wheat seeds.

Here's more detailed information on how to get wheat seeds in Palworld:

What Pals drop wheat seeds in Palworld?

We know of five Pals that drop wheat seeds in Palworld:

Dinossom

Flopie

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Of these five, Dinoddom, Flopie, and Cinnamoth are the easiest to capture in the early hours of the game.

We consistently found two Dinossoms around the first Fast Travel point (Plateau of Beginnings), one north and one south of the fast travel point. Keep in mind that you need a Mega Sphere to capture them, as Dinossoms tend to start at level 15.

Here's pictures of the exact location of where we caught one of our Dinoddoms:

At coordinates 243, -543. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Flopie and Cinnamoths are usually found north of the Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance fast travel point, but they can also wander south of this area, which is where we caught our first Cinnamoth.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

What merchants sell wheat seeds in Palworld?

We've only found one merchant selling wheat seeds so far: the Wandering Merchant inside the Small Settlement (which is right beside the Small Settlement fast travel point). To get to the Small Settlement, head directly west from Grassy Behemoth Hills fast travel point until you see a fast travel point in the distance across some water.

At coordinates 74, -486. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

It costs 100 Gold Coins per wheat seed, and this merchant also sells wheat if you're desperate to make flour right away.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

All the best farming for wheat in Palworld!