Kindling in Palworld is an important thing for you to have in your arsenal, especially if you want to create a base that functions with minimal supervision. No, you don't need to run around collecting other materials - you actually need to set out to hunt down specific Pals!

The more you add to your base in Palworld, the harder it will be for you to keep on top of everything by yourself. Also, if you want to have better quality items then having items such as a Furnace is key. How do you power them? Kindling.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Kindling in Palworld.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get Kindling in Palworld

In Palworld, Kindling is an ability that a Pal can have - it's not a bunch of sticks or items you can throw onto a fire, but it does have a close relation to fire. Most Fire-type Pals have the Kindling ability in some form, although some Pals will have a higher Kindling ability than others.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

You can check the level of the Kindling ability/if your Pals have it by looking at them in your Palbox. For example: Our Foxparks here currently has a level one Kindling ability.

Now, Kindling in Palworld is the ability to keep something alight or to increase its 'Flame'. Hence, why most of the Pals with this ability are Fire-types. It's an incredibly useful ability to have at your base as it can speed up the production time for fire-based items like your Furnace or when you want to cook at your Campfire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

All Fire-type Pals in Palworld

If you're not sure who you should be looking out for and capturing with your Spheres, here's our list of all the Fire-type Pals in Palworld:

Foxparks

Rooby

Gobfin

Incineram (Noct)

Arsox

Leezpunk (Ignis)

Pyrin

Kitsun

Reptyro (Ice)

Faleris

Flambelle

Vanwyrm (Cryst)

Bushi

Ragnahawk

Wixen

Blazehowl (Noct)

Blazaut

Suzaku (Aqua)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Palworld help, then check out our guides that show you how to use Multiplayer, how to get Ancient Technology Points and our page telling you the best base Pals for you to collect.