How to get Paldium Fragments and craft Pal Spheres in Palworld
Craft a Pal Sphere so you can catch your first Pal!
Paldium Fragments are an essential resource in Palworld and one you'll want to spend your opening moments in the game collecting.
For, with Paldium Fragments, you won't be able to craft Pal Spheres and, without these, you can't catch any of the Pals who inhabit Palworld.
Below you'll learn how to get Paldium Fragments and, once you have enough, how to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld.
How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld
To get Paldium Fragments in Palworld, you need to find the blue Paldium rocks. After doing so, you need to damage these rocks to collect some Paldium Fragments! We found a collection of blue Padlium rocks near the river in the starting area for Palword.
We've also collected Paldium Fragments by mining the grey rocks scattered across the world and found a couple lying on the ground - keep an eye out for a blue sparkle.
Ideally, you should use a Pickaxe to mine Paldium Fragments as this will both speed up the process and cost less stamina.
The Stone Pickaxe - also known as your starting Pickaxe - costs the following to build:
- Stone - x5
- Wood - x5
How to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld
Before you can start building up a team of Pals in Palworld, you need to craft some Pal Spheres. Thankfully, this is quite easy to do once you’ve collected enough Paldium Fragments.
To craft one Pal Sphere, you'll need:
- Paldium Fragment - x1
- Wood - x5
- Stone - x5
The amount of resources required will, of course, increase with the amount of Pal Spheres you wish to craft. Once you have a Pal Sphere (or Spheres), you can start catching Pals!
Paldium Fragments can also be used to craft the Pal Gear Workbench, Pal Box, where you can store captured Pals, and the Common Shield among other items.
Hope you're enjoying Palworld!