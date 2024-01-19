How to get Paldium Fragments and craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

Paldium Fragments are an essential resource in Palworld and one you'll want to spend your opening moments in the game collecting.

For, with Paldium Fragments, you won't be able to craft Pal Spheres and, without these, you can't catch any of the Pals who inhabit Palworld.

Below you'll learn how to get Paldium Fragments and, once you have enough, how to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld.

On this page:

How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld To get Paldium Fragments in Palworld, you need to find the blue Paldium rocks. After doing so, you need to damage these rocks to collect some Paldium Fragments! We found a collection of blue Padlium rocks near the river in the starting area for Palword. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair We've also collected Paldium Fragments by mining the grey rocks scattered across the world and found a couple lying on the ground - keep an eye out for a blue sparkle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Ideally, you should use a Pickaxe to mine Paldium Fragments as this will both speed up the process and cost less stamina. The Stone Pickaxe - also known as your starting Pickaxe - costs the following to build: Stone - x5

Wood - x5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair