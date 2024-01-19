If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Paldium Fragments and craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

Craft a Pal Sphere so you can catch your first Pal!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Paldium Fragments are an essential resource in Palworld and one you'll want to spend your opening moments in the game collecting.

For, with Paldium Fragments, you won't be able to craft Pal Spheres and, without these, you can't catch any of the Pals who inhabit Palworld.

Below you'll learn how to get Paldium Fragments and, once you have enough, how to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld.

On this page:

How to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

To get Paldium Fragments in Palworld, you need to find the blue Paldium rocks. After doing so, you need to damage these rocks to collect some Paldium Fragments! We found a collection of blue Padlium rocks near the river in the starting area for Palword.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

We've also collected Paldium Fragments by mining the grey rocks scattered across the world and found a couple lying on the ground - keep an eye out for a blue sparkle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Ideally, you should use a Pickaxe to mine Paldium Fragments as this will both speed up the process and cost less stamina.

The Stone Pickaxe - also known as your starting Pickaxe - costs the following to build:

  • Stone - x5
  • Wood - x5
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

How to craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

Before you can start building up a team of Pals in Palworld, you need to craft some Pal Spheres. Thankfully, this is quite easy to do once you’ve collected enough Paldium Fragments.

To craft one Pal Sphere, you'll need:

  • Paldium Fragment - x1
  • Wood - x5
  • Stone - x5
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

The amount of resources required will, of course, increase with the amount of Pal Spheres you wish to craft. Once you have a Pal Sphere (or Spheres), you can start catching Pals!

Paldium Fragments can also be used to craft the Pal Gear Workbench, Pal Box, where you can store captured Pals, and the Common Shield among other items.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Hope you're enjoying Palworld!

In this article
Palworld

PC

About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

