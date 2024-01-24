If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Electric Organs in Palworld

This material has a spark!

palworld purple haired player petting sparkit pal
Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc
Marie Pritchard
Guides Writer
Published on

Learning how to get Electric Organs in Palworld will help you to eventually build better, and more useful, items. Now, as the name suggests, this resource is a core part of a Pal - so that does mean you'll need to go hunting for them.

As with many Palworld resources, getting this one isn't as easy as it first sounds - especially when the source of the materials can, how shall we say this, light you up?

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Electric Organs in Palworld.

How to get Electric Organs in Palworld

To get Electric Organs in Palworld you need to defeat any Electric-type Pal. You cannot capture them and get this material, you must destroy them. We found that the easiest place to find this Pal type in the early stages of the game is just north west of your initial spawn point.

palworld jolthog in paldex menu
A Jolthog may be small, but it's powerful. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

We also recommend taking along any Ground-type Pals with you if you're hunting specifically for this resource, as Electric-type Pals are weak to Ground-types.

All Electric-type Pals in Palworld

If you're not sure who you're meant to be looking for, here is a list of all Electric-type Pals in Palworld:

  • Sparkit
  • Jolthog (Cryst)
  • Mossanda (Lux)
  • Univolt
  • Rayhound
  • Dazzi
  • Dinossom (Lux)
  • Relaxaurus (Lux)
  • Grizzbolt
  • Beakon
  • Orserk
palworld grizzbolt in paldex menu
Grizzbolt is ready to fight you... good luck! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocket Pair, Inc

That's it for now! If you want more Palworld content, check out our guides explaining the Palworld Type Chart, our Paldeck List, or you can learn how to get Pal Fluids for other crafting adventures.

