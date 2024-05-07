Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the original Punching Pokémon and Kicking Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan in Pokémon Go!

These two Pokémon are iconic, named in honour of two of the greatest martial arts actors of all time, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Does that mean that it‘s any good in Go Battle League in Pokémon Go? No, sadly not.

If you're not in need of another pair of Fighting Pokémon, the second (third?) draw of this Spotlight Hour will be the special bonus that runs alongside the event - the double transfer candy bonus.

Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan with perfect IV stats.

Two Pokémon take the spotlight this week: Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Hitmonlee:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 2208 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 2392 CP

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Hitmonchan:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1999 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 2165 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Are Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan good in PVP?

No, but of the two, Hitmonchan is better thanks to its more diverse skillset. Its ability to throw Ice Punch and Thunder Punch, along with the Fast move Counter, makes it pretty versatile.

Hitmonlee, meanwhile, offers Double Kick, Close Combat and Blaze Kick . This is alright, but it's nothing to write home about, so lets focus on the more interesting of the two.

In Great League you can expect wins against Registeel, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Skarmory and Talonflame. Losses will come via Annihilape, Azumarill, Shadow Dragonair, Lanturn and Whiscash.

Meanwhile, in Ultra League, wins will come from Registeel, Steelix, Poliwrath, Cobalion and Virizion. Losses come from Cresselia, Jellicent, Tapu Fini, Altered Giratina and Talonflame.

Don't take Hitmonchan to the Master League, else your Pokémon will be receiving the knock-out punch.

Are there shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as will all Kantonians, Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan can both be shiny! The Kantonians were released in 2021's Go Tour Kanto event.

Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are both potential evolutions of Tyrogue. (Image via pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you’re hunting for a shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan, you’ll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan, you need to make the most of this hour!

What do shiny Hitmonlee and shiny Hitmonchan look like?

As you can see below, shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are the usual shade of sickly green that you find in a lot of Kantonian shinies.

Thanks to Reddit user SS4Vegeta1 for the handy comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Hitmonlee and shiny Hitmonchan in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight. This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

You also have an increased chance of getting Candy XL when transferring Pokémon. The previously stated increased chance of earning Rare Candy XL was, sadly, a mistake made by Niantic.

when transferring Pokémon. The previously stated increased chance of earning Rare Candy XL was, sadly, a mistake made by Niantic. Thanks to Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan being Fighting-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next month’s Spotlight Hours have not been announced yet, but check back next week for a primer on whoever is taking centre stage!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan!