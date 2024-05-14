Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Catching Wonders quest steps and rewards for getting a Master Ball

Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders is giving every Pokémon Go player the chance to get a Master Ball! Eventually. Masterwork Research quests can take a while to complete to say the least.

Thankfully, Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders doesn't have a deadline so you can take as much time as you like completing this Pokémon Go quest. The Master Ball is worth the work though, because it's guaranteed to catch whichever Pokémon you toss it at.

To help you get this mighty Poké Ball, we've listed all of the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonder quest steps and rewards below to help you know how to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

