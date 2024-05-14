Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Catching Wonders quest steps and rewards for getting a Master Ball
How to get a Master Ball from the Catching Wonders research quest.
Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders is giving every Pokémon Go player the chance to get a Master Ball! Eventually. Masterwork Research quests can take a while to complete to say the least.
Thankfully, Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders doesn't have a deadline so you can take as much time as you like completing this Pokémon Go quest. The Master Ball is worth the work though, because it's guaranteed to catch whichever Pokémon you toss it at.
To help you get this mighty Poké Ball, we've listed all of the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonder quest steps and rewards below to help you know how to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go.
'Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Completing the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders quest steps in Pokémon Go will eventually reward you with a Master Ball. Though we've said before, and will most likely say again, this quest is designed to be difficult so that Master Ball won't fall into your hands easily.
Thankfully, Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders does not expire. This means you can complete it at your own pace even if it takes years. (Lottie looks at Masterwork Research: Wish Granted...) Anyway! I'm sure you'll finish it eventually.
Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders quest steps and rewards. Just keep an eye out for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 250 Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls
- Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 15 Razz Berries
- Make 100 Nice Curveball Throws - 2500 Stardust
Rewards: 2500 XP and Sandygast encounter.
'Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders' Step 2 of 4
- Catch 300 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Make 100 Great Curveball Throws - 15 Pinap Berries
- Transfer 50 Pokémon - 20 Great Balls
Rewards: 3500 XP and Dubwool encounter.
'Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders' Step 3 of 4
- Catch 350 Pokémon - 20 Great Balls
- Defeat 25 Team Go Rocket members - 5 Charged TMs
- Catch 75 different species of Pokémon - 15 Revives
Rewards: 4500 XP and Hisuian Sneasel encounter.
'Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders' Step 4 of 4
- Visit PokéStops on 7 different days - 2500 XP
- Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days - 2500 Stardust
- Hatch 20 Eggs - Whiscash encounter
- Catch 75 Pokémon in a single day - 20 Ultra Balls
- Make 50 Excellent Throws - 20 Max Revives
- Catch 500 Pokémon - 3 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5000 XP, 5000 Stardust and 1 Master Ball.
How Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders works in Pokémon Go
Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders is the fifth Masterwork Research quest to be released in Pokémon Go. Unlike the past quests, which have all focused on catching a very special Pokémon, Catching Wonders is all about obtaining a Master Ball. Created by Silph Co., the Master Ball ensures you catch which Pokémon you toss it at and, therefore, is the best Poké Ball ever made. The downside, however, is that Master Balls are very hard to find.
Thankfully, again unlike past Masterwork Research quests, Catching Wonders is a free-to-play quest. It also has no deadline - a very good thing as Masterwork Research quests are designed to take a good amount of time to complete. (So you most likely won't be completing it in one afternoon...)
The Master Ball is worth the work though as it will help you catch a rare Pokémon like one of the Galarian Legendary Birds.
Despite containing difficult challenges, Catching Wonders follows the same structure as past special research quests - you need to complete a set number of challenges and collect their rewards before you complete a quest step by unlocking its overall rewards. Rinse and repeat this format until the quest is completed!
Good luck completing Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders!