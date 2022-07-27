How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel and get Sneasler in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Sneasel and Sneasler, its evolution, are two variants of the Gen 2 Pokémon which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go, at the same time as Hisuian Growlithe, and Hisuian Qwilfish.

Released as part of 2022’s Hisuian Discoveries event, Hisuian Sneasel and Sneasler are both dual Fighting and Poison-types - and there's a special evolution method to getting Sneasler in Pokémon Go.

Below you’ll learn how to get Hisuian Sneasel and how to evolve Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokémon Go.

How to get Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Sneasel first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Hisuian Discoveries event which started on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

There's only one way of getting Hisuian Sneasel during this event, and that's by hatching 7km eggs. Remember, you must collect the egg during Hisuian Discoveries event hours for the chance to hatch this Sneasel variant.

Keep in mind that Hisuian Sneasel is just a possible reward from 7km eggs, as Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, and Hisuian Qwilfish are also part of the 7km egg pool during the Discoveries event. You have the event ends on Tuesday, 2nd August at 8pm (local time) to collect eggs that might contain a Hisuian Sneasel.

To get 7km eggs, you'll need to open gifts from friends, which have the chance of containing 7km eggs. Just make sure there's enough space in your egg inventory to collect the egg!

You'll either have to hatch multiple Hisuian Sneasel, or use Pinap Berries while encountering regular Sneasel in the wild, from research tasks, or one-star Raids to get enough candy to evolve it into Sneasler - as well as following its unique evolution method detailed below.

How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokémon Go

To evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 100 Sneasel Candy, set Hisuian Sneasel as your buddy, then walk for 7km. Only then will you be able to evolve the Hisuian Sneasel you walked 7km with into Sneasler.

If you want to add every Hisuian Pokémon to your Pokédex, then you need to earn enough Hisuian Sneasel Candy to complete this evolution, and the Hisuian Discoveries event is the best time to achieve this right now.

Thankfully, Hisuian Sneasel takes the same candy as a regular Sneasel, so you might already have enough to evolve it. If not, as mentioned above, there are a few different ways to get Sneasel candy during the Hisuian Discoveries event:

Hatch Hisuian Sneasel from 7km eggs

Catching regular Sneasel in the wild (more candy from catching after using a Pinap Berry!)

Complete the 'Hatch an Egg' field research task picked up from PokéStops

Set a Sneasel or Hisuian Sneasel as your buddy

Good luck catching, and evolving, Hisuian Sneasel!