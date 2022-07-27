How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish and get Overqwil in Pokémon Go

Evolving Hisuian Qwilfish allows you to add Overqwil to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go.

Overqwil debuted in Pokémon Legends Arceus, and though there is a different evolution method to Pokémon Go, there are some hoops to still jump through in.

Both these Pokémon share the same typing - Dark and Poison - and debuted during the Hisuian Discoveries event in July 2022.

This page explains how to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish and get Overqwil to add them to your collection.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish and get Qwilfish in Pokémon Go

If you want to evolve an Hisuian Qwilfish into Qwilfish in Pokémon Go, you'll need to gather 50 Qwilfish Candy, then win 10 Raids while they are your Buddy Pokémon.

Hisuian Qwilfish debuted during the Hisuian Discoveries event, where it could be found in the wild and by hatching 7km eggs for the duration.

Next, let's discuss the Candy evolution requirement. Candy is primarily earned from catching Qwilfish or Hisuian Qwilfish - they share the same Candy pools - with the chance to get more by using Pinap Berries and / or having a Mega Evolution active that shares the same Dark and Poison typing (such as Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyarados, Mega Absol, Mega Venusaur, Mega Beedrill or Mega Gengar) while catching.

You can also get Candy by hatching Qwilfish in Eggs, walking Qwilfish as your Buddy for extra Candy, or completing any relevant field research that has them as a reward.

The second requirement to have the Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy then win a total of 10 raids. They don't have to participate in those raids - just need to be your Buddy for the duration.

This can be a grind, but there are some events which allow you to speed through a number of raids in quick succession. If you are playing during the July 2022 Hisuian Discoveries event, there is a Hisuian Braviary Raid Day on Sunday, 31st July (with five free Raid Passes on offer by spinning Gym Photo Discs) and beyond that, participating in a Raid Hour that takes place every Wednesday between 6pm to 7pm local time.

The Season of Go has arrived! The Hisuian Discoveries event is here and sees the release of more Hisuian Pokémon, including Overqwil and Sneasler. You can use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. This season has also seen the lowering of the requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego, along with new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

If you prefer to take your time with this requirement, then remember that you only need Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy during the raid - meaning if you prefer to swap it out for another Buddy you are levelling up in the hours, days or weeks between, then you can.

Then, once you have completed 10 raids and have 50 Qwilfish Candy, you can evolve away. Enjoy your new Overqwil!