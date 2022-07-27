Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge and field research tasks

The Hisuian Discoveries event celebrates the release of more Hisuian variants in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel - along with their evolutions - can now all be found in Pokémon Go.

Alongside these Pokémon, you can complete the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge and complete a series of event-exclusive field research tasks.

Hisuian Discoveries field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go may lead you to collecting an event exclusive field research task. These tasks are only available throughout the event and can be saved in your field research collection. Below you can find the Hisuian Discoveries field research tasks: Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Paras, Psyduck or Magnemite encounter

reward - Paras, Psyduck or Magnemite encounter Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Cyndaquil, Oshawott or Rowlet encounter

reward - Cyndaquil, Oshawott or Rowlet encounter Hatch an Egg reward - Sneasel encounter

reward - Sneasel encounter Battle in a raid reward - Remoraid or Mantine encounter

reward - Remoraid or Mantine encounter Win a raid reward - Shinx encounter

reward - Shinx encounter Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Clefairy or Petilil encounter

- Clefairy or Petilil encounter Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Plant Burmy, Sand Burmy or Trash Burmy encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.

Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day in Pokémon Go The Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day is running on Sunday, 31st July between 11am to 2pm (local time). It celebrates the release of Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go, which will be available in raids throughout the event. You might get lucky and encounter a shiny Hisuian Braviary! To help you catch this new Pokémon, you’ll be able to collect up to five free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during this event. You have until 4pm (local time) to collect these free Raid Passes, so it’s the perfect time for some raiding. Alongside this bonus, you’ll also receive 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles and have an increased chance of receiving Rare Candy XL when you battle in a raid in-person while the Raid Day event is live.