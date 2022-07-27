Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge and field research tasksEverything you need to know about the Hisuian Discoveries event.
The Hisuian Discoveries event celebrates the release of more Hisuian variants in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel - along with their evolutions - can now all be found in Pokémon Go.
Alongside these Pokémon, you can complete the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge and complete a series of event-exclusive field research tasks.
Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge list in Pokémon Go
The Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge is available until Tuesday, 2nd August at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. If you complete this challenge before the Hisuian Discoveries event ends, you’ll earn its rewards and it will be added to your Elite Collectors Medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the Hisuian Discoveries Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Hisuian Voltorb - In the wild and 7km eggs
- Buizel - In the wild
- Aipom - In the wild and July field research task (Take a snapshot of your buddy)
- Ponyta - In the wild
- Drifloon - In the wild
- Hisuian Qwilfish - In the wild and 7km eggs
- Tangela - In the wild
- Onix - In the wild and July field research task (Make 3 Great Throws in a row)
- Croagunk - In the wild
- Bronzor - In the wild
- Gible - In the wild and July field research task (Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row)
- Octillery - In the wild
For completing this challenge, you’ll receive 7000 XP, 3000 Stardust and an Incubator.
Hisuian Discoveries field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go may lead you to collecting an event exclusive field research task. These tasks are only available throughout the event and can be saved in your field research collection.
Below you can find the Hisuian Discoveries field research tasks:
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Paras, Psyduck or Magnemite encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Cyndaquil, Oshawott or Rowlet encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Sneasel encounter
- Battle in a raid reward - Remoraid or Mantine encounter
- Win a raid reward - Shinx encounter
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Clefairy or Petilil encounter
- Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Plant Burmy, Sand Burmy or Trash Burmy encounter
Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day in Pokémon Go
The Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day is running on Sunday, 31st July between 11am to 2pm (local time). It celebrates the release of Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go, which will be available in raids throughout the event. You might get lucky and encounter a shiny Hisuian Braviary!
To help you catch this new Pokémon, you’ll be able to collect up to five free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during this event. You have until 4pm (local time) to collect these free Raid Passes, so it’s the perfect time for some raiding.
Alongside this bonus, you’ll also receive 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles and have an increased chance of receiving Rare Candy XL when you battle in a raid in-person while the Raid Day event is live.
Everything else you need to know about the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon Go
The main attraction of the Hisuian Discoveries event is the release of more Hisuian Pokémon - variants of Pokémon from past generations who make their home in the Hisui region - in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel are now all waiting for you! All three can be obtained through a variety of means until the event ends on Tuesday, 2nd August at 8pm (local time).
Once you’ve caught these Pokémon, take the time to evolve them. Hisuian Growlithe can evolve into the Hisui version of Arcanine, while both Qwilfish and Sneasel can evolve into Pokémon who existed in the Hisui region’s distance past - Overqwil for Hisuian Qwilfish and Sneasler for Hisuian Sneasel.
You can test these Pokémon’s combat abilities in the Hisui Cup, which will be running in the Go Battle League until the Hisuian Discoveries event ends.
Don’t forget about the Ultra Unlocks either!
Panpour will be appearing in raids and in the wild worldwide, which is perfect if you live outside of this regional exclusive Pokémon’s designated location. We recommend using Pinap Berries when catching this Pokémon, because you’ll need 50 Panpour candy and a Unova Stone for evolving it into Simipour.
Thanks to Unown S appearing in raids, you also have the chance to add another letter to your Unown collection.
You can also enjoy a host of friendship themed bonuses during the Hisuian Discoveries event. The best of which is how friendship levels are increasing at a faster rate throughout the event, so make sure you keep opening gifts, trading Pokémon and battling with your friends - be it in trainer battles, Gyms or raids.
To ensure you take advantage of this bonus, you can send up to 150 gifts per day and open 45, which is assisted by the fact you can store a total of 30 gifts in your inventory until the event ends.
Make sure you open those gifts, because any 7km eggs collected during the Hisuian Discoveries event will have the following pool:
7km eggs - All on the same tier
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
A number of Pokémon who make their home in the Hisui region are hanging out in raids, with Sneasel, Roselia, Shinx and - not to forget - Unown S appearing in one-star raids. Meanwhile, in three-star raids, you’ll find Chansey, Togetic, Kirlia and Whiscash.
Finally, all of the Pokémon listed below will be appearing more frequently in the wild:
- Zubat
- Ponyta
- Onix
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Tangela
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Eevee
- Porygon
- Aipom
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Octillery
- Wurmple
- Kricketot
- Buizel
- Drifloon
- Bronzor
- Gible
- Croagunk
Have fun during the Hisuian Discoveries event!