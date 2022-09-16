Pokémon Go Mega Aggron counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Mega Aggron counters, weaknesses and moveset explainedHow to defeat the mega evolved steel-type Pokémon.
Mega Aggron is the mega evolution for Aggron, which was released as part of 2022's Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go.
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Aggron can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Aggron Energy for its evolution.
Below you’ll find Mega Aggron’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Aggron in your Pokémon storage to conduct its Mega Evolution.
Mega Aggron counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Aggron energy is to defeat one in Mega Raids. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Aggron to help you achieve this:
- Mega Aggron type - Steel type
- Mega Aggron is weak against - Fire, fighting and ground types
- Mega Aggron counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types; Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting types; and Garchomp or Mamoswine for ground types.
- Other Mega Aggron notes - As a pure steel type, you have multiple opens for counters - with ground types being the most commonly available, while fire has a handful of powerful options, especially if you have a fully levelled Shadow Ho-Oh. Remember to Mega Evolve someone like Charizard to add a type-related damage boost to the party as well!
Mega Aggron CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Aggron and, if defeated, catching an Aggron after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Aggron Raid CP - 46,233 CP
- CP range for catching Aggron - 1636 to 1714 CP
- Weather (Windy) when being caught - 2045 to 2143 CP
Best Mega Aggron moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Aggron can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Aggron moves would be the steel combination of Iron Tail (Fast) and Heavy Slam (Charged).
Fast Moves:
- Dragon Tail (Dragon)
- Iron Tail (Steel)
- Smack Down (Rock)
Charged Moves:
- Heavy Slam (Steel)
- Rock Tomb (Rock)
- Stone Edge (Rock)
- Thunder (Electric)
Everything we know about Aggron
Aggron is a steel and rock-type Pokémon from Gen 3, and is the second evolution in the Aron evolution chain.
According to the official Pokédex entry, "Aggron has a horn sharp enough to perforate thick iron sheets. It brings down its opponents by ramming into them horn first."
Mega Aggron, meanwhile, is a pure steel-type, dropping the double weakness to fighting in the process.
It also sounds a little more aggresive, according to its own unique Pokédex entry: "Aggron claims an entire mountain as its own territory. It mercilessly beats up anything that violates its environment. This Pokémon vigilantly patrols its territory at all times."
Good luck defeating Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go!