Pokémon Go Mega Aggron counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Aggron is the mega evolution for Aggron, which was released as part of 2022's Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Aggron can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Aggron Energy for its evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Aggron’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Aggron in your Pokémon storage to conduct its Mega Evolution.

Battling and evolving Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go

Mega Aggron counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Aggron energy is to defeat one in Mega Raids. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Aggron to help you achieve this: Mega Aggron type - Steel type

- Steel type Mega Aggron is weak against - Fire, fighting and ground types

- Fire, fighting and ground types Mega Aggron counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types; Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting types; and Garchomp or Mamoswine for ground types.

- Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types; Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting types; and Garchomp or Mamoswine for ground types. Other Mega Aggron notes - As a pure steel type, you have multiple opens for counters - with ground types being the most commonly available, while fire has a handful of powerful options, especially if you have a fully levelled Shadow Ho-Oh. Remember to Mega Evolve someone like Charizard to add a type-related damage boost to the party as well! Mega Aggron made its debut during September 2022's Test Your Mettle event.

Best Mega Aggron moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Aggron can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Aggron moves would be the steel combination of Iron Tail (Fast) and Heavy Slam (Charged). Mega Aggron. Fast Moves: Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Smack Down (Rock) Charged Moves: Heavy Slam (Steel)

Rock Tomb (Rock)

Stone Edge (Rock)

Thunder (Electric)