Go Fest 2024 A Shadowy Caper quest steps, rewards and how to get Marshadow in Pokémon Go

Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is a Special Research quest exclusive to Go Fest 2024: Global ticket holders and offers you the chance to catch Marshadow in Pokémon Go.

Alongside having to purchase a Go Fest 2024 ticket to unlock Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper, you'll also need to ensure you play Pokémon Go at least once during the Go Fest event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on either Saturday 13th July or Sunday 14th July. Not playing during this time means you'll miss out on this quest! After Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is unlocked, however, you're free to catch Marshadow at your own pace.

So to help you add this mythical Pokémon to your Pokédex, we've listed all of the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube