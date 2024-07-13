Go Fest 2024 A Shadowy Caper quest steps, rewards and how to get Marshadow in Pokémon Go
How to catch the Gloomdweller mythical Pokémon.
Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is a Special Research quest exclusive to Go Fest 2024: Global ticket holders and offers you the chance to catch Marshadow in Pokémon Go.
Alongside having to purchase a Go Fest 2024 ticket to unlock Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper, you'll also need to ensure you play Pokémon Go at least once during the Go Fest event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on either Saturday 13th July or Sunday 14th July. Not playing during this time means you'll miss out on this quest! After Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is unlocked, however, you're free to catch Marshadow at your own pace.
So to help you add this mythical Pokémon to your Pokédex, we've listed all of the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go below.
On this page:
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is a Special Research quest exclusive to ticketed players during Go Fest 2024: Global in Pokémon Go.
To unlock this quest, you must first purchase a Go Fest 2024 ticket and then play Pokémon Go at least once between 10am (local time) to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July. If the quest doesn't automatically unlock during this time period, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go. After Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is unlocked, you'll be able to complete it whenever you like thanks to its lack of deadline. We recommend unlocking it on the Saturday as ticketed players will receive a second special research quest themed around Necrozma and its Fusion forms on Sunday.
Players who attended the in-person Go Fest events in Sendai, Madrid or New York should note that they will not receive a second Marshadow encounter. Instead, these players will receive additional Marshadow Candy.
Below you'll find all of the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Be warned - there are spoilers sitting below!
Thank you to Mettbr0etchen from reddit for the help with this information.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 1 of 6
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 2 Incense
- Use an Incense - 24 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and two Lure Modules.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 2 of 6
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Ducklett encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 2 Incubators
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon - Dunsparce encounter
Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and two Poffins.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 3 of 6Hatch 2 Eggs - 24 Great Balls Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Emolga encounter Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - Crabrawler encounter
Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and Maractus encounter.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 4 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 2 Star Pieces
- Evolve 5 Pokémon - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Earn 8,020 Stardust - Corsola encounter
Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and Vullaby encounter.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 5 of 6
- Power up Fighting-type Pokémon 10 times - 2 Lucky Eggs
- Power up Ghost-type Pokémon 10 times - Rockruff encounter
- Earn 8,020 XP - 3 Rare Candies
Rewards: 2024 Stardust, Marshadow encounter and Marshadow T-Shirt. Players who already have a Marshadow and the T-Shirt will earn 50 Marshadow Candy in total instead.
'Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper' Step 6 of 6
- Claim reward - 2024 XP
- Claim reward - 2024 Stardust
- Claim reward - 2024 XP
Rewards: 25 Marshadow Candy, 25 Marshadow Stickers and Alolan Greeting Pose for avatar.
The Shared Skies Season and Go Fest 2024: Global is here! During Day One you can enjoy the rotating habitat hours, battle Necrozma in raids and catch regionally exclusive Pokémon like Maractus. Ticket holders can also catch a Marshadow in the Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper quest! Don't forget to redeem the codes for Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How does Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper work during Go Fest 2024?
Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is a Special Research quest exclusive to players who purchased a Go Fest 2024: Global ticket in Pokémon Go. It sees the worldwide release of Marshadow - a Fighting and Ghost-type mythical Pokémon from Gen 7. Marshadow was previously released as part of the in-person Go Fest 2024 events in Sendai, Madrid and New York, but now every player has the chance of adding it to their collection. For a price.
Go Fest 2024: Global is running on Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th from 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days. Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper automatically unlocks for ticket holders on the Saturday and, if you want to complete it during Go Fest, we recommend doing so on this day. This means you'll be able to focus on the second pay-to-play Special Research quest being released on Sunday.
Players who did attend one of the in-person Go Fest 2024 events should keep in mind that they will not receive a second Marshadow encounter from this quest. These players will instead receive additional Marshadow Candy, which is quite useful if you're planning on increasing its CP Level.
While Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper is a pay-to-play quest, Marshadow will eventually be released again in a free Special Research quest just like past Go Fest mythical Pokémon such as Diancie via Glitz and Glam. Though we will probably have to wait a while for this quest to be released - Glitz and Glam, for example, was released in May 2024 nearly a year after Diancie's Go Fest debut. If you'd prefer to avoid the wait, then you can always purchase a Go Fest 2024 ticket during the event itself.
Aside from requiring a Go Fest 2024 ticket, Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper works exactly the same as any other Special Research. You're tasked with completing a set of challenges to complete a quest step and repeat this process, collecting rewards as you go, until the quest is complete.
Best of luck catching Marshadow in Pokémon Go!