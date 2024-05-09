In Elden Ring, Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is a boss located at the end of the Grand Cloister, and defeating it is vital for completing Ranni's quest. While it's technically an optional boss, you'll want to defeat Astel to get one of Elden Ring's six endings.

Strictly speaking, you can actually reach Astel in Elden Ring by resting in a coffin at the end of the cloister. This in turn lies at the end of the Lake Of Rot, which is at the end of Nokstella, the Eternal City. Quite a mess, isn't it?

Luckily, we're here to help you defeat him with our Elden Ring Astel, Naturalborn of the Void boss walkthrough.

How to beat Astel Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring

Here are a few bits of information you should know before you fight Astel:

Boss status: Legendary opponent

Legendary opponent Optional: Yes (except for the completion of Ranni's Quest)

Yes (except for the completion of Ranni's Quest) Nearest Site of Grace: Grand Cloister

Grand Cloister Multiplayer: Yes

Yes Summon spirits: Yes

Yes Rewards: 80,000 runes, Remembrance of the Naturalborn

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The first thing you should do is get close to the boss quickly so that you can fight him properly. This has the nice bonus that you will avoid its tail, which it will use to strike you if you're too far away. You can anticipate this tail attack by watching the way Astel moves, as it will stretch upwards a little before unleashing his tail. Dodge at the last moment and continue running towards Astel.

Astel also likes to open the fight with a laser beam from its mouth, so the same applies: Dodge diagonally to the side with the roll, avoid taking damage and sprint on to its head.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

After a few hits to the head, you will see Astel's pincers start to twitch, accompanied by purple flashes. Roll under the snapping pincers at the last moment and you have a great time window for more headshots.

You can also attack Astel on its shoulder, arms or body, but the head should be your main target. It can also be worth working with jump attacks, especially as Astel's head is not really that difficult to hit.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you are quick enough in your attack and, in the best case scenario, deal a few hits. You can also break its stance and have the opportunity to score a critical hit.

You can basically follow this tactic to the end. It does get a little more complicated, but we'll look at that in detail.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Astel still has a few aces up its sleeve. If it raises its upper body while lightning flashes around it, get to safety. Astel is about to hit the ground and injure everything in the vicinity.

Another nasty attack to watch out for: Astel stands up and creates flashing orbs in its six hands, and uses them to crash down to the ground. Anyone who doesn't get to safety in time will take heavy damage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Sometimes Astel only performs this attack with one side of its body and does so without a move, i.e. much more suddenly than in the variant with six arms.

Astel will also use its wipe attack with its arms if you stand in front of him for too long. This leaves behind a mist that explodes after a second.

If Astel charges a glowing orb above its body, it will immediately teleport somewhere else. You'll take moderate damage if you're near it during this time, but you'll have to catch up to him again first - and because he'll be further away, you'll need to dodge his laser beam and tail attacks again like you did at the start.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At around 50 per cent of its life bar, Astel teleports away anyway and tears a few portals into the air, from which dozens of meteors emerge. Dodge them as best you can and try to get close to the boss again.

Keep hitting the head, dodge the pincers, don't forget jump attacks when the opportunity arises, and the guy is good to go.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The reward for defeating Aster is 80,000 runes and Echo of the Spawn.

After the victory, there is a Site of Grace, and behind it the passage to the Moonlight Altar region in the southern region of Liurnia.

Well done for beating Aster!