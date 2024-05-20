Roderika in Elden Ring is a young lady who can be very useful to you.

In the course of her Elden Ring quest, she acquires the knowledge of Spirit Tuning, which lets her upgrade your Spirit Ashes to make them stronger. Play nice with Roderika and you'll find a valuable ally.

We're here to show you how to complete Roderika's quest in Elden Ring to gain a helpful ally.

On this page:

Where to find Roderika in Elden Ring

You meet Roderika for the first time on Stormhill in Limgrave. On the way to Stormveil Castle, you will pass a hut called Stormhill Shack, and Roderika lies sitting inside it. She's known as the Heartbroken Maiden at this point, so don't be surprised if you don't see Roderika's name appear when you first meet her.

The first meeting takes place on the way to Stormveil Castle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Take a moment to explore the hut, next to which there is also a Site of Grace to activate ('Stormhill Shack').

Roderika is crouching on the floor inside and talks rather confusedly at first. It's about spiders and some chrysalids up in Stormveil Castle, but more importantly: if you keep talking with her, she will give you the Spirit Jellyfish Ashes, as well as the Sitting Sideways Gesture.

She'll ask you to deliver a message to those chrysalids, which you can find on a pile of corpses in a room next to where you fight the Grafted Scion mini boss. The nearest Site of Grace is 'Rampart Tower'.

Second meeting with Roderika in Elden Ring

The next time you meet Roderika will be at the Roundtable Hold. She'll be standing in the main room next to the fireplace (and if you return to the shack where she was before, you'll find a Golden Seed in her place).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Talk to Roderika in the Roundtable Hold and listen to what she has to say. She would like to see Smithing Master Hewg, but is very reluctant, so we'll have to act as an intermediary.

Have a chat with Hewg and ask him about Roderika. We now go back and forth a little, from one to the other and back again. In the end, Hewg agrees to take the shy lady under his wing. Tell her this and reload the area or game.

Third meeting with Roderika in Elden Ring

After reloading the area, Roderika will be sitting on the floor diagonally opposite Hewg and has set up camp there.

From now on, she knows how to Spirit Tune and can upgrade your ashes with Grave Glovewort (for the regular Spirit Ashes) and Ghost Glovewort (for the special Ashes with the proper names in the title).

Mediate between Hewg and Roderika, then she will sit there and improve your spirit ashes. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At this point, you can also obtain the Crimson Hood she was wearing previously by going back to Stormveil Castle. You'll find it lying on that same pile of corpses in the courtyard, next to the Grafted Scion's room.

Fourth meeting with Roderika in Elden Ring

After you have found the Erdtree in Leyndell, Royal Capital, Roderika goes back to her place next to the fireplace in the Roundtable Hold.

She can still improve Spirit Ashes if you ask her. She will ask you to convince Hewg to leave the Hold with her, but he will refuse.

That's it for Roderika's quest! If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, check out our pages showing you how to complete Rogier's quest and how to complete D, Hunter of the Dead's quest.