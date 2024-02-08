Finding all Alpha boss locations in Palworld can be as simple as running past them. However, some of them like to remain hidden across the landscape and it can take a while to find them all - which is not ideal when you want to capture more powerful Pals.

Just like capturing other Pals in Palworld, you will need to make sure you've got a powerful team with you and Spheres strong enough to contain an Alpha Pal. We recommend using Hyper Spheres as there's very little chance a weakend Alpha will escape one.

Without further ado, we're here to show you all the Alpha boss locations in Palworld.

On this page:

All Alpha boss locations in Palworld

The map below marks all of the Alpha Pal locations in Palworld and their Level:

Some Alpha Pals will be roaming about in the wild, and others will be inside dungeons that are typically called 'The Sealed Realm of...' and then a small description of the Pal within it. For example, the Alpha Penking dungeon is called 'The Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings'.

Once you discover the location of an Alpha Pal it will be marked by a small picture icon of the Pal on your map. After you've defeated that Pal, the icon will be greyed out and there will be a tick on top of it.

All Alpha Pals in Palworld

Here is a list of all of the Alpha Pals in Palworld so that you can keep track of which ones you're yet to find:

Level 10 - 20

Sweepa - Level 11

- Level 11 Gumoss - Level 11

- Level 11 Chillet - Level 11

- Level 11 Dumud - Level 14

- Level 14 Penking - Level 15

- Level 15 Azurobe - Level 17

- Level 17 Grintale - Level 17

- Level 17 Nitewing - Level 18

Level 20 - 30

Broncherry - Level 23

- Level 23 Quivern - Level 23

- Level 23 Kingpaca - Level 23

- Level 23 Katress - Level 23

- Level 23 Bushi - Level 23

- Level 23 Felbat - Level 23

- Level 23 Fenglope - Level 25

- Level 25 Petallia - Level 28

- Level 28 Beakon - Level 29

Level 30 - 40

Broncherry Aqua - Level 30

- Level 30 Elphidran - Level 30

- Level 30 Warsect - Level 30

- Level 30 Mossanda Lux - Level 31

- Level 31 Univolt - Level 31

- Level 31 Relaxaurus - Level 31

- Level 31 Elizabee - Level 31

- Level 31 Lunaris - Level 32

- Level 32 Verdash - Level 35

- Level 35 Mammorest - Level 38

- Level 38 Wumpo Botan - Level 38

- Level 38 Vaelet - Level 38

Level 40 - 50

Menasting - Level 44

- Level 44 x2 Jormuntide - Level 45

- Level 45 Sibelyx - Level 45

- Level 45 Suzaku - Level 45

- Level 45 Ice Kingpaca - Level 46

- Level 46 Dinossom Lux - Level 47

- Level 47 Anubis - Level 47

- Level 47 Astegon - Level 48

- Level 48 Blazamut - Level 49

- Level 49 Lyleen Noct - Level 49

- Level 49 Frostallion - Level 50

- Level 50 Paladius and Necromus - Level 50

- Level 50 Jetragon - Level 50

