How to raise Pal Sanity in Palworld

Raising Pal Sanity in Palworld is crucial for keeping your base up and running, and for making sure your Pal buddies are happy. There are multiple things that can impact your Pal's SAN (sanity), but they're easy to prevent once you know how.

The best way to make sure your base is running at its maximum efficiency in Palworld is to monitor this specific Pal statistic, ensure you're doing everything you can to keep Pals happy and to boost SAN when it gets too low.

Without further ado, we're here to explain Sanity and how to increase Pal Sanity in Palworld.

Palworld Sanity explained

Pal Sanity in Palworld, known as SAN, shows you how happy your Pals are. If they're not happy or are stressed they will have a low Sanity level and this can eventually result in them taking too long to do a task, getting sick or completely refusing to work at all.

You will usually get a notification warning that a specific Pal's SAN has dropped too low. However, you can check a Pal's Sanity level yourself by either hovering over their icon in the Palbox and looking for the SAN bar or you can hover over them in your base to bring up their details at the bottom of your screen.

Both Pals here are extremely happy! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Any Pal that has a SAN level below 65 is a cause for concern and means that you need to do soemthing to increase their Sanity quickly.

How to increase Pal Sanity in Palworld

These are the best ways to increase Pal Sanity in Palworld. Some methods are faster and easier to do than others, but usually the more complex and costly ones work better. We do highly recommend doing everything you can to keep a Pal happy, otherwise your base will run into serious problems.

Create Beds

Your Pals will easily get stressed and lose SAN if there's nowhere for them to sleep! The earliest item you can build for this is the Straw Pal bed, but not all Pals can fit in this little square - especially large ones like Quivern.

Bigger Pals such as Quivern and Relaxaurus will need the Large Pal bed to sleep in, otherwise they will just sleep on the ground and recover very little SAN by doing so.

The kind of bed you build should be determined by which Pals you have working at your base, and how much you want to replenish their Sanity through sleep. These are currently all of the beds you can make in Palworld and the materials needed for them:

Straw Pal Bed - Level Three

x10 Wood

x5 Fiber

Fluffy Pal Bed - Level 24

x10 Cloth

x30 Wood

x5 Nail

x10 Fiber

Large Pal Bed - Level 36

x10 High Quality Cloth

x60 Wood

x20 Nail

x30 Fiber

Tanzee, I made you a perfectly nice bed over there! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Build Hot Springs

Another way of increasing Pal SAN, and one we highly recommend doing as soon as you build a base, is to build Hot Springs. They're essentially a nice, relaxing, warm bubble bath for your Pals to replenish their Sanity in after a long day of working for you.

Hot Springs can take up a lot of space in your base, but you'll only need to build one for all of your Pals to enjoy.

These are currently all of the Hot Spring recipes for Palworld and the materials you will need to build them:

Hot Spring - Level Nine

x30 Wood

x15 Stone

x10 Paldium Fragment

x10 Pal Fluids

High Quality Hot Spring - Level 31

x100 Stone

x100 Wood

x30 Paldium Fragment

x20 Cement

Now that does look inviting, shame it doesn't work on humans. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Feed Pals

Feeding your Pals at base should be a priority. If they're hungry, their Sanity will rapidly drop and it seems that even if there are food resources around (such as a Berry Bush), the best way to ensure they're fed is to build a Feed Box.

To build a basic Feed Box you will need the following materials and be Level Four to unlock the recipe:

x20 Wood

Also, the higher quality meals you prepare and feed your Pals, the more SAN they'll recover. Yes, meals. You will need to cook actual full meals for some Pals and you can either feed them to a Pal directly to make sure they get to eat it, or you can place the meals into the Pal Feed Box.

What should we serve for dinner today? Hmm... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Give Them Medicine

If a Pal's SAN level drops really low, they can get sick or sad and sometimes the easiest way to give them a little boost is to feed them medicine. You can build a Medicine Workbench and craft your own medicine, or you can purchase some medicines from Wandering Merchants (there's always one at Small Settlement).

You need to be Level 12 to unlock the recipe for the Medieval Medicine Workbench:

x30 Wood

x5 Nail

x10 Paldium Fragment

The different medicines offer different benefits for your Pals, so pay attention to each of their descriptions to decide which one will help your Pal's ailments.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Lots of Praise

Another quick way of making sure your Pal is happy is to give them a little bit of attention. When you walk up to a Pal and hover over them, you should get a control prompt to 'Open Menu'. Use the prompted command and then select 'Pet' to stroke your Pal.

This lets the know they're appreciated and that they're doing a good job, which can instantly boost a chunk of their SAN. We recommend doing this at least once a day if you want to keep your Pals at their best.

Pet a Pal! | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

Let Them Rest

Your Pals are often dilligent workers that will continously cycle between work and rest, but there may be points where everything you've done won't work for them. The best way to raise a Pal's SAN when you've done everything you can for them is to return them to the Palbox.

We recommend switching your base Pals out once a week (in real time) to help ensure that there aren't any massive SAN drops. We've also noticed that our Pal's Sanity would be lowered after a base raid left them extremely stressed, so keep an eye on them if you've been raided.

Time to clock out and send in a new shift, rest well Pals. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair

That's it for now!